Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Drinking alcohol and other 'cheats' to boost your ability to speak French

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 October 2017
11:05 CEST+02:00
language

Share this article

Drinking alcohol and other 'cheats' to boost your ability to speak French
Photo: torbakhopper/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 October 2017
11:05 CEST+02:00
A new study has confirmed something perhaps all language learners - or at least those with a penchant for a tipple - have always thought, that drinking a little alcohol can work wonders for your ability to speak the lingo. But what else can you recommend to boost your French.
The conclusion came after the language skills of 50 native German speakers who had recently started learning Dutch were put to the booze test in a recent study by three European universities. 
 
Each participant was given a drink - some alcoholic and others booze-free - and asked to hold a conversation with a stranger in Dutch. 
 
The amount of alcohol was adjusted according to weight, with a 150-pound man getting just under a pint of beer.
 
Two native Dutch speakers then rated the speaking skills of all of the participants while unaware which participants had drunk alcohol and which hadn't.
 
And when the results were in, the Dutch speakers judged that those drinking alcohol had scored "significantly better" compared to those on non-alcoholic drinks. 
 
But while many might have already suspected this to be true, researchers aren't exactly sure why this is the case. 
 
"Given that executive functions are important when speaking a second (non-native) language, one might expect that alcohol would impair the ability to speak a second language," said the researchers. "On the other hand, alcohol increases self-confidence and reduces social anxiety, both of which might be expected to improve language ability when interacting with another person."
 
But given that not every language learner drinks alcohol nor perhaps can they afford to open a bottle of wine every time they want to speak French, are there any other "cheats" to becoming fluent?
 
We are looking for readers to help us build up a list of ways to become fluent in French. We'd appreciate your help in the comments sections below.
 
Perhaps your ideas are contained in this list below.
 
 
Thirteen free and easy ways to learn French
language

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

22 things about the French language you don't know until you live in France

Should foreigners steer clear of France's backwards language?

One Frenchman's linguistic crusade to remove the 'é' from 'Lubéron' once and for all

Ten need-to-know regional words and phrases from around France

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?

Test: How many of these 12 Paris Metro station anagrams can you solve?

Are these the most maddening words in the French language?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
Advertisement
3,537 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French parents reported to name police for calling their baby Jihad
  2. Monks and nuns make big business in France
  3. Panicked Parisians angered over Netflix Eiffel Tower firework show
  4. 22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now
  5. British mum dies after fall from riverboat in southern France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement