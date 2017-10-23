Corsica wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest

File photo of forest fires in Corsica in August 2017.

A wildfire tearing through the French island of Corsica has destroyed 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of forest.

The fire, which erupted on Sunday in the north of the Mediterranean island, was still raging Monday, as scores of firefighters battled to put out the flames.

However emergency services say no longer poses a threat to villages in the area.

(A picture taken on October 22, 2017 shows the smoke from fires in Palasca seen from Nonza in the Cap Corse)

Soutien à #ChristopheGraziani, maire de #Bigorno, qui va porter plainte, après les derniers incendies qui ravagent la #Corse! pic.twitter.com/dOPtRLA2r6 — Hervé Cheuzeville (@CheuzevilleH) October 23, 2017

Incendies en Haute-Corse : "Sur l'ensemble du département, nous avons recensé 27 départs de feu"https://t.co/ziio7DSfkc pic.twitter.com/5BcRLSjIL6 — franceinfo (@franceinfo) October 23, 2017

Wildfires in Corsica https://t.co/tLfSbKiJVv — Stéphane Baize (@stef92320) October 23, 2017

Rainfall, a sharp drop in temperature and a change in wind direction meant the fire no longer posed a threat to villages nearby, the local emergency service said.

Corsica is regularly hit by wildfires, fanned by strong winds. In March and August this year wildfires destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest (see pics below)

