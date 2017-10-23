Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 October 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
brittanyphotographs

Share this article

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now
The beautiful beach at Trégastel, Côtes d'Armor. All Photos: Jennifer Hughes.
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 October 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
Brittany, the stunning region on France's west coast has long attracted tourists and settlers alike. When you look at these stunning images by photographer Jennifer Hughes, who relocated to Brittany from the UK 13 years ago, you'll see why.

(Brignogan, northern Finistère.)

(The beach at Ilé Blanche, Côtes d'Armor, northern Brittany.)

(Plougasnou, Finistère)

(A Fête in the town of Morlaix)

(Morlaix Viaduct)

(The beach at Trégastel, Côtes d'Armor, northern Brittany.)

(Sunset at Trégastel, Côtes d'Armor)

(Surfing at Locquirec, Finistère)

 

(Sunset on the motorway out west.)

(Kite surfing at Saint-Michel-en-Grève.)

(Statues at La Vallée des Saints, Carnoët, Côtes-d'Armor.)

(Saint-Efflam, Côtes d'Armor.)

(Bathing and sailing at Trébeurden, Côtes-d'Armor)

(Plougasnou, Finistère)

(Lunch in a restaurant on the beach at Grève-Blanche)

( Lac Guerlesquin, Finistère.)

(Bikes in the town of Morlaix.)

(St Michel Reservoir, Finistère.)

(The estuary at Toul An Hery.)

(Tréguier, Côtes d'Armor)

(Forest of Huelgoat, Finistére.)

(Lac du Drennec, Finistère)

Born in South Wales, Jennifer Hughes grew up in Cardiff and relocated to France with her partner and young children 13 years ago. 

"I have always lived near the coast and I’m lucky to now live on the beautiful North Coast of Brittany. Living on the border of Côtes-d'Armor and Finistère, the area is varied with its rugged coastline and open countryside," she tells The Local. 

"I’ve been passionate about photography since I was a teenager and living here has reignited that passion. I find it fascinating how a place, a scene, changes. There are so many factors, the weather, the light, my mood and the people around me. I try to capture the way that a place makes me feel, in that particular moment, on that day," she adds.

You can see more of her photographs by visiting her Facebook page.

If you have spectacular photos of a particular region of France and want to share them with our readers, we'd love to hear from you.

You can contact the editor Ben McPartland at ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

brittanyphotographs

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Brittany 'apocalypse': Hurricane Ophelia brings yellow skies and burning odour

Deadly sea creatures wash up on Brittany’s beaches

Woman dies in France after being dragged for 5 km underneath van

Football: Neymar braced for French culture shock in PSG debut

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

Holidaymakers in France's Brittany warned about skin cancer risks

Brittany joins Bali and Bhutan in 'world's greenest places'

Another Brittany village named as France's favourite
Advertisement

Recent highlights

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
Advertisement
3,537 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French parents reported to name police for calling their baby Jihad
  2. France's Depardieu says migrants 'only chance' for cultural revival
  3. Monks and nuns make big business in France
  4. Crime down but misery persists one year since Calais camp evacuation
  5. Panicked Parisians angered over Netflix Eiffel Tower firework show
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement