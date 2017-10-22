Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Monks and nuns make big business in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 October 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
monksnunsabbeybusiness

Share this article

Monks and nuns make big business in France
Sister Elie Marie (L) and a non-religious employee package soap at the Saint-Vincent abbey in Chantelle. Photo: Thierry Zoccolan / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 October 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
After prayers at the Chantelle Abbey in Allier, central France, a marketing meeting between the abbey's nuns and their employees discusses the latest orders for its on-site soap and cosmetics products, the delivery destination: Germany.

The community of Benedictine sisters has been manufacturing cosmetics since 1954, after two sisters, a chemist and a mathematician, began the practice.

Body lotions, shower gels and moisturisers are among the products made in the abbey's own laboratory, where the nuns acknowledge they must now make time for prayer and business.

"A company, must develop or it dies," said Mother Pascale, dressed in a veil and scapular while supervising production.

"We have needed to develop, to make more turnover and to modernise our clientele," she added, sounding more business executive than spiritual leader.

For the Benedictines, manual labour is imperative to respect the rule of Saint Benedict, which dates back to the sixth century.

As long as it is not during the hours of prayer, the sisters can work on the products, from conception to packaging.

Even Sister Marie-Suzanne, at the age of 97, and dean of the abbey, is involved in the work.

But in order to meet the demand, the abbey has hired some 10 non-religious employees to help with the production.

"The purpose is not to look for money to grow rich. We are not planning to do a stock listing! But to make a living with a reasonable margin," said Mother Pascale.

Sold in monasteries, boutique shops and on the internet -- the abbey even has a Facebook page -- the cosmetics are mainly created from natural products and generated one million euros ($1.2 million) in sales last year.


Nuns of the Saint-Vincent abbey and their non-religious employees attend a working meeting at the abbey in Chantelle. Photo: Thierry Zoccolan / AFP

Much of the money is used to renovate and repair the 7th century abbey's many beautiful, yet old, ramparts and monastic buildings.

"We live in beauty but the renovations are expensive. We have redone the roof, and the rooms we live in... but it never ends," sighed the abbess.

The market for abbey-made products is far from unique to France, and is at least as developed in Germany and to a lesser extent in Britain.

Across France, some 250 to 300 communities dedicated to prayer sell products or services.

READ ALSO: Aleppo soap makes leap from flattened souk to Paris suburb

From biscuits to jam and honey, to gluten-free products and organic vegetables, men and women of the cloth have expanded into a variety of businesses.

The Abbey of St Wandrille, founded in 649, restarted the production of monastic beer last year with great success.

The community has sold more than 100,000 bottles in less than a year, more than half on site.

The Grande Chartreuse monastery, in Isere, has experienced even greater success marketing its alcohol.

It distills a liqueur, created from a mix of 130 plants, that has a natural green colour -- the exact recipe only known by two of the abbey's monks.

The business now employs 58 people in its factory in Voiron and had some 17 million euros in sales in 2015.

Citeaux Abbey, in Burgundy, known for its washed rind cheese made from cow's milk, posted 1.2 million euros in sales last year.

Much of the cheese is sold on-site but also in places as far away as Dubai, Montreal and Tokyo.

"Fifteen days ago, I received a call from a company that helps businesses in difficulty," explained Father Jean-Claude.

"I told him: Yes, I have a problem. We produce 120,000 cheeses a year, but we have demand for more than 160,000!"

To protect the image of their products and avoid unfair competition, more than 200 communities have formed an association and created the "Monastic" mark to certify the authenticity of products from monasteries.

But despite the growth of some of their businesses, some analysts argue that many monasteries lack opportunities to expand.

"The vast majority of communities have modest productions because the place of the work remains very limited," said Marie-Catherine Paquier, author of a thesis on the purchase of monastic products.

The total market for "Made in Abbeys" products is estimated to be 75 million euros a year, she said.

If the market expands, business-minded nuns and monks may increasingly have to reconcile spirituality with potential profitability.

Mother Pascale at Chantelle recognises it could pose a problem, but insists: "The priority, is to look for the Lord".

READ ALSO: French monks bring back ancient beer brewing tradition

monksnunsabbeybusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Everything you need to know about starting a business in France

Saving morale, one French boss at a time

Amazon seeks partner in move to open high-street stores in France

Insurance giant Chubb picks Paris as post-Brexit EU headquarters

French student backlash scuppers 'Big Brother' connected bed plans

French private sector growth hits six-year high: survey

The mistakes to avoid when working in France

French car giant Peugeot sees 'very nice opportunity' in Brexit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement
3,493 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  2. Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike
  3. Skies over France to light up with spectacular meteor shower this weekend
  4. France's Depardieu says migrants 'only chance' for cultural revival
  5. Crime down but misery persists one year since Calais camp evacuation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement