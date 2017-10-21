Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pentagon chief Mattis thanks France after Niger attack

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 October 2017
09:32 CEST+02:00
mattisusniger

Share this article

Pentagon chief Mattis thanks France after Niger attack
US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts Florence Parly, French Defense minister, at the Pentagon on October 20th, 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 October 2017
09:32 CEST+02:00
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thanked his French counterpart Friday for assistance in the immediate aftermath of an ambush in Niger that killed four US troops.

French warplanes flew overhead and armed helicopters evacuated the US wounded following the October 4 attack near the Mali border, which is thought to have been carried out by jihadists.

The Pentagon chief has previously praised the less than 30-minute French response time after the attack on the joint US-Niger patrol, and officials say it shows how well the two countries' forces are working together.

But critics have pounced on the fact it fell to France to help American troops as evidence the US military did not have adequate force-protection measures in place, and had failed in its intelligence gathering.

The ambush, which also killed four Nigerien troops, is growing into a possible scandal in Washington as questions swirl about what went wrong, and after it emerged the body of one slain US troop was not recovered for nearly 48 hours -- and only then by a privately contracted helicopter.

"Thank you for your support and for your letter of condolences for our fallen following this attack," Mattis told French Defense Minister Florence Parly.

The French minister, who was on her first visit to Washington, said she would discuss military operations in Syria after the fall of Raqa, the Iran nuclear deal and the anti-jihadist fight in Africa's Sahel region.

"We together won a battle but not completely the war so what comes next is something that I would like very much to discuss with you," Parly said of the anti-Islamic State group fight in Syria.

France has previously called for a diplomatic "contact group" to bring in key players in the Syria drama to oversee a peace process for the war-torn country, although America is opposed to the idea.

Earlier, Parly gave a speech at the Center for Strategic International Studies in which she lamented President Donald Trump's hard line on the Iran nuclear accord and his refusal to certify the deal.

She said letting the deal collapse would sow the seeds of future conflict and be a gift to hard liners.

The United States, which has a growing military footprint in Africa, frequently supports French operations in the Sahel -- notably with aerial refueling to French planes and exchanging intelligence with the old ally.

READ ALSO: France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

mattisusniger

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

US rejects French proposal on taxing tech companies

France urges US Congress not to cancel Iran nuclear deal

France's Macron 'considers' trip to Iran after Rouhani invite

France pledges €30 million for foreign climate experts

France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

Scarlett Johansson loses war on French book

Eleven other things France has given the US

French cultural centre set ablaze in Niger

Advertisement

Recent highlights

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement
3,538 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  2. Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike
  3. Skies over France to light up with spectacular meteor shower this weekend
  4. France's Depardieu says migrants 'only chance' for cultural revival
  5. Brexit: Theresa May's 'people first' letter met with ridicule among Brits in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement