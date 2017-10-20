The airports in France where you're most likely to be delayed

Passengers waiting for delayed flights at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. Photo: AFP

A new list shows which airports in France are most likely to keep you waiting for more than an hour. And there are no prizes for guessing that the two main Paris airports don't cover themselves in glory.

There's nothing quite as infuriating as being delayed at the airport. Either you're eager to start your holiday or you're exhausted and ready to get home.

But where in France are you most likely to be subject to delays? A new study by French start-up RefundMyTicket , a company dedicated to helping passengers who have suffered flight delays and cancellations, has the answers.

The study, published on Thursday, based on figures on flights taking place from January 1st to August 31st, show that Orly airport in Paris is the absolute worst airport in France when it comes to keeping passengers waiting.

Out of 30 airports around France, Orly came bottom of the pile, with 6.58 percent of flights leaving the airport experiencing delays lasting longer than an hour.

Strasbourg Entzheim (29th) and Lyon-Saint Exupéry (28th) were also airports where passengers were more likely to be waiting around.

At Strasbourg Entzheim passengers will find they've got a fair chance of being kept hanging around, with a rate of 5.24 percent of flights delayed for over an hour, and in Lyon that rate is 5.18 percent.

It's not all bad news for visitors to France however, with small and medium-sized airports faring much better.

Angers in western France, Caen in Normandy in northern France, Metz in the north east, Limoges in the south west and Rennes in Brittany in the north west taking the top five positions, with the percentage of flights delayed by more than an hour at less than one percent.

And coming in 6th and 7th were big regional airports Lille (0.97 percent) and Marseille (1.11 percent).

If you are kept waiting, there is a European regulation which gives passengers the right to claim up to €600 in compensation in cases of being denied boarding, cancellation or long flight delays.

However at the moment only five percent of eligible passengers make a claim says RefundMyTicket.