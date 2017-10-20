Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

The airports in France where you're most likely to be delayed

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
12:36 CEST+02:00
flightsdelayscancellations

Share this article

The airports in France where you're most likely to be delayed
Passengers waiting for delayed flights at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
12:36 CEST+02:00
A new list shows which airports in France are most likely to keep you waiting for more than an hour. And there are no prizes for guessing that the two main Paris airports don't cover themselves in glory.
There's nothing quite as infuriating as being delayed at the airport. Either you're eager to start your holiday or you're exhausted and ready to get home.
 
But where in France are you most likely to be subject to delays? A new study by French start-up RefundMyTicket, a company dedicated to helping passengers who have suffered flight delays and cancellations, has the answers. 
 
The study, published on Thursday, based on figures on flights taking place from January 1st to August 31st, show that Orly airport in Paris is the absolute worst airport in France when it comes to keeping passengers waiting.
 
Out of 30 airports around France, Orly came bottom of the pile, with 6.58 percent of flights leaving the airport experiencing delays lasting longer than an hour.   
 
And Charles de Gaulle isn't much better, coming in 23rd, with 4 percent of flights experiencing delays of more than an hour. Perhaps no surprise to those passengers who ranked Orly and Charles de Gaulle the worst in Europe in a previous poll.
 
Strasbourg Entzheim (29th) and Lyon-Saint Exupéry (28th) were also airports where passengers were more likely to be waiting around.
 
At Strasbourg Entzheim passengers will find they've got a fair chance of being kept hanging around, with a rate of 5.24 percent of flights delayed for over an hour, and in Lyon that rate is 5.18 percent. 
 
READ ALSO:
 

 
It's not all bad news for visitors to France however, with small and medium-sized airports faring much better. 
 
Angers in western France, Caen in Normandy in northern France, Metz in the north east, Limoges in the south west and Rennes in Brittany in the north west taking the top five positions, with the percentage of flights delayed by more than an hour at less than one percent.  
 
And coming in 6th and 7th were big regional airports Lille (0.97 percent) and Marseille (1.11 percent). 
 
If you are kept waiting, there is a European regulation which gives passengers the right to claim up to €600 in compensation in cases of being denied boarding, cancellation or long flight delays.
 
However at the moment only five percent of eligible passengers make a claim says RefundMyTicket. 
 
flightsdelayscancellations

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Airlines in France may cut flights by 30 percent due to strike

Air France releases tickets for new 'millenials' airline Joon

Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to and from France

Ryanair furious as French air traffic control strike grounds 300 flights

Swiss resolve spat with French over info exchange

Franco-Swiss tension stirs up trouble at Geneva airport

Panic on board Paris flight after 'terror scare'

Air France unions seek to stop flights to Guinea
Advertisement

Recent highlights

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement
3,539 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. 24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France
  4. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
  5. Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement