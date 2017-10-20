Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike

Tram services in Nice have been badly hi by the strike. Photo: AFP

Commuters in cities across France faced a day of travel misery on Friday after six major transport unions called a one-day strike.

Parisians however can breathe a sigh of relief as transport in the capital will not be affected.

Nevertheless some 50,000 transport workers in cities across France were expected to down tools on Friday meaning commuters in cities like Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Grenoble and Lille could face difficult journeys to and from work.

In all, some 127 strike notices were posted across France, meaning services will be hit in small towns and big cities across the country.

In Lille there were no buses running on Friday although the Metro and Tram were operating normally.

In Marseille there were fewer Metro services than usual and Tram lines 1 and 3 were not operating. In Grenoble there was severe disruption to bus and tram services.

In Nice there were no trams and bus services were also hit.

There was also disruption in Perpignan, Nîmes and Montpellier. There was no tram service in Dijon although disruption to transport in Lyon was minimal.

The strike has been called after talks over pay and working conditions broke down on Monday.

With talks not to be renewed before next February commuters could face further disruption throughout the winter.