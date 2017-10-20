Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Oh la vache: France suffers from shortage of butter

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00
butter

Share this article

Oh la vache: France suffers from shortage of butter
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00
Have you noticed the gaps in the supermarket fridges in France or a hike in the price of your croissant?

The consequences of France running out of butter could be pretty catastrophic. For a start you might have to bid adieu to your morning croissant or pain au chocolat.

Although we are'nt there yet, France is suffering from a shortage of butter and we can’t say we haven’t been warned because those in the dairy industry have been doing just that for months.

According to a report in Le Monde newspaper on Friday the shortage is due in part to a huge increase in demand for butter throughout the developing world as well as the growing appetite for French pastries like croissants, notably in China.

But even in France the rate of butter consumption has increased by five percent in recent years.

Have you noticed gaps in the refrigerated shelves of your supermarkets? It appears that only the most expensive brands of butter are now available in many supermarkets in France.

Brittany, Normandy, Franche-Comté and Centre-Val de Loire are particularly affected, reports say.

Some stores have been forced to put up the notice: “The butter market faces an unprecedented shortage of raw material which has led to shortages in stores.”

As The Local reported back in June, the price of butter has exploded in recent months. In 2016 the price of a ton of butter was €2,500 but by this summer it had reached €7,000.

That hike has not had much of an impact on the price of butter in supermarkets yet because the industry sets the price for big supermarkets on an annual basis.

Hugues Beyler, director of the Federation of Commerce and Distribution (FCD) said for the moment there are only "occasional shortages, often linked to problems of logistics” as well as the butter-loving French public panic buying and filling their shopping baskets with more blocks of “President” than usual.

And the knock on effect is that the price of your morning pastry is steadily going up, with many bakers having been forced to add 5 or 10 centimes on the price of a croissant.

France's federation of bakeries has called for the dairy industry to prioritise the production of butter as a way of battling the rise in prices. 

READ ALSO:

French baker leads crusade to protect 'noble' croissant from industrial pastries

butter

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement
3,539 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. 24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France
  4. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
  5. Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement