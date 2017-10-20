Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Skies over France to light up with spectacular meteor shower this weekend

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
17:33 CEST+02:00

Skies over France to light up with spectacular meteor shower this weekend
Photo: AFP
Head to the French countryside for this weekend's most spectacular show - the Orionids meteor shower.
As the Earth crosses the Orionids - the most prolific meteor shower associated with Halley's Comet - shooting stars will be visible in the night sky this weekend. 
 
The meteor shower has been active since October 2nd and will remain so until November 7th. 
 
But Friday and Saturday are when activity is set to peak, reports LCI
 
To get the best view of the meteor shower leave the city and head for the French countryside away from artificial lights. 
 
Photo: AFP
 
Oh...and get wishing for some clear skies, of course. 
 
Once you've found your spot, locate the constellation of Orion (the one shaped like an hourglass) in the south west and if all goes well you should be able to spot between 20 and 40 shooting stars per hour, according to La Chaine Meteo. 
 
The meteor shower will be most active from 2am and 4am. 
 
But what are shooting stars?
 
Shooting stars occur as particles from the comet come into contact with the Earth's atmosphere which leads to luminous trails in the sky. 
 

