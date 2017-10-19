Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
19 October 2017
12:06 CEST+02:00
The French Alps in Isere looking stunning un Autumn. Photo: @Iain G/Flickr
Some would argue that France is never prettier than in the autumn... and after seeing this set of pictures you might be inclined to agree.

It's hard to believe, but autumn is well and truly upon us in France. And as the song goes, all the leaves are brown and the sky is (often) grey.

But that doesn't mean that the country - and especially the countryside - isn't radiant with colour. Here are some of our favourite snaps from every corner of France. Enjoy. 

Puy-de-Dome in Auvergne, central France

(Gwenole Camus/Flickr)

(Jardins des Tuileries, Paris)

Canal Saint-Martin, Paris

(Falcon® Photography/Flickr)

Vineyards in Burgundy, east central France

(Thomas/Flickr)

The vineyards of Champagne in eastern France.

And the vineyards near Chinon in Loire country

Foret de Fontainebleau to the south east of Paris 

(Nicolas Vigier/Flickr)

Mountain views of the French Alps in Isere.

(@Iain G/Flickr)

Chateau de Plieux, Midi-Pyrénées

(Renaud Camus/Flickr)

Montmartre vineyard, Paris

(Son of Groucho/Flickr)

Sunset in St Emilion, south western France 

(Photo: Mariusz Kluzniak/Flickr)

Red leaves by Lake Annecy, south eastern France 

(Guilhem Vellut/Flickr)

 
Autumn leaves near Lyon, central France


(Photo: Dominique chanut/Flickr)

Rolling hills in Corsica

(cremona daniel/Flickr)

Autumnal forest near Dijon in Burgundy, eastern France

(Yann Cœuru/Flickr)

A lake in Auvergne, central France

(Sandrine Néel/Flickr)

The mountains in Provence, southern France


(Photo: Fred/Flickr)

A canal in Annecy, eastern France


(Photo: Helene Schmit/Flickr)

Le Castellet, south eastern France


(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)

Windmill in the vineyards near Reims, northern France


(Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr)

Chateau d'Aiguines, southern France


(Photo: Sam2907/Flickr)

Mont Saint Michel, northern France


(Photo: Nicolas Raymond/Flickr)

La Cadièrema, southern France

(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)
 
Finally, the Eiffel Tower, Paris


(Photo: AFP)
