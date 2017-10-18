Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Wanted dead, not alive: France's approach to French jihadists

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
16:17 CEST+02:00
jihadiststerrorism

Share this article

Wanted dead, not alive: France's approach to French jihadists
Photos: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
16:17 CEST+02:00
French citizens are among the biggest contingent of overseas fighters who have joined IS, with around 1,000 nationals estimated by counter-terror officials to have travelled to Iraq and Syria. France doesn't want them back.

France's attitude to the killing of its citizens in Syria fighting for the Islamic State group has rarely been as frankly stated as it was in the lead up to the fall of Raqa.

"We are committed along with our allies to the destruction of Daesh (Islamic State) and we're doing everything to that end," Defence Minister Florence Parly told reporters at the weekend.

"What we want is to go to the end of this combat and of course if jihadists die in the fighting, then I'd say it's for the best," she added.

French citizens are among the biggest contingent of overseas fighters who have joined IS, with around 1,000 nationals estimated by counter-terror officials to have travelled to Iraq and Syria.

Their return home to a country that has faced the worst of the IS-inspired violence in Europe since 2015 -- which has claimed 241 lives -- has long worried government and intelligence officials in Paris.

France in struggle to confirm jihadists' deaths(AFP)

Aside from the obvious moral issues, a dead jihadist poses far fewer problems for French and European authorities than a captured one.

First, there are the legal problems associated with a prisoner taken on the battlefield in Iraq or Syria.

Under what jurisdiction should he or she be tried? And for what crimes? In Iraq, for example, they could face the death penalty, which the European Union and member states officially oppose.

Should they be extradited for trial in their home countries then -- which requires an extradition treaty? What evidence, collected by whom, would be used in a domestic court?

Furthermore, judges and anti-terror prosecutors are already struggling to cope with the ever-increasing caseload related to extremism across Europe and
would be swamped by potentially hundreds of new trials.

Once convicted, the jihadists become a security risk in jail because of the danger that they will radicalise other inmates -- already a problem in prisons
across Europe.

"There will be negotiations with the countries concerned," French European lawmaker Arnaud Danjean, the lead author of a recent French strategic military review, told France Inter radio on Wednesday.

"There's not only France that is concerned, there's Belgium, the United States," he added.

(Image taken from Isis propaganda video)

'War brings risks'

A US military official said Tuesday that about 400 Islamic State members including foreign fighters had surrendered in Raqa as US-backed forces closed in on the city notorious for its atrocities under the rule of the Sunni extremists.

Resistance around a city hospital and stadium was ultimately less than expected as IS forces either gave up or withdrew to the small strip of territory still under the group's control in neighbouring Deir Ezzor province.

In May, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation that claimed that French special forces had provided a hitlist to Iraqi forces of around 30
men who were "identified as high value targets".

Asked afterwards to comment, a spokesman for the new government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron did not deny France carried out killings -- a policy
that was confirmed by previous president Francois Hollande.

"I say to all fighters who join the Islamic State group and then go abroad to wage war: waging war brings risks, and they must accept those risks,"
Christophe Castaner told reporters.

Speaking to journalists for a book published last year, Hollande confirmed that he had personally authorised at least four killings of "high value
targets" by special forces in what are known as "homocide" operations in France.

Another estimate by the journalist Vincent Nouzille, who wrote a book on the subject, said French forces had killed around 40 nationals during his five-year term.

'Our aim is to kill them'

As IS jihadists flee Raqa and face imminent defeat elsewhere in their shrinking "caliphate", the question for French and other Western governments will be how to deal with the holdouts.

In June, French magazine Paris Match also published a report quoting Iraqi officials around the city of Mosul before it was recaptured by US and
French-backed forces.

Abdelghani al-Assadi, a top commander in the Counter-Terrorism Service, said the Iraqis had an understanding with France that they would mop up the jihadists to prevent them from returning home.

"We will prevent as much as possible any French person leaving Mosul alive," he was quoted as saying. "Our aim is to kill them so that no one from Daesh can flee."

by AFP's Adam Plowright

jihadiststerrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France sacks officials over 'errors' that saw Marseille killer walk free before attack

France's 'Mama Jihad' jailed for 10 years for encouraging jihadist son

No ties found between Marseille knife attacker and terror groups, says Tunisian government

Was far-right French journalist the target of failed Paris gas canister bomb?

FOCUS: Terror-weary French choose security over sacred liberté

French anti-terror bill explained: How emergency powers are now law

French MPs set to ignore protests and back controversial anti-terror law

Paris: Police mystified after bomb found in plush neighbourhood
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France
Advertisement

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

Advertisement
3,475 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Welcome to Lille, France's most underrated city
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work
  4. How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
  5. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement