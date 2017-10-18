France in the autumn: Ten stunning images

The Chateau d'Aiguines in southern France. Photo: Sam2907/Flickr

Some would argue that France is never prettier than in the autumn... and after seeing this set of pictures you might be inclined to agree.

It's hard to believe, but autumn is well and truly upon us in France. And as the song goes, all the leaves are brown and the sky is (often) grey.

But that doesn't mean that the country - and especially the countryside - isn't radiant with colour. Here are some of our favourite snaps from every corner of France. Enjoy.

Puy de Dome in Auvergne, central France

Sunset in St Emilion, south western France



(Photo: Mariusz Kluzniak/Flickr)

Autumn leaves in Lyon, central France



(Photo: Dominique chanut/Flickr)

The mountains in Provence, southern France



(Photo: Fred/Flickr)

A canal in Annecy, eastern France



(Photo: Helene Schmit/Flickr)

Le Castellet, south eastern France



(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)

Windmill in the vineyards in Reims, northern France



(Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr)

Chateau d'Aiguines, southern France



(Photo: Sam2907/Flickr)

Mont Saint Michel, northern France



(Photo: Nicolas Raymond/Flickr)

La Cadièrema, southern France

(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)

Finally, the Eiffel Tower, Paris





(Photo: AFP)