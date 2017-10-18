Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France in the autumn: Ten stunning images

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
17:21 CEST+02:00
autumntravel

Share this article

France in the autumn: Ten stunning images
The Chateau d'Aiguines in southern France. Photo: Sam2907/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
17:21 CEST+02:00
Some would argue that France is never prettier than in the autumn... and after seeing this set of pictures you might be inclined to agree.

It's hard to believe, but autumn is well and truly upon us in France. And as the song goes, all the leaves are brown and the sky is (often) grey.

But that doesn't mean that the country - and especially the countryside - isn't radiant with colour. Here are some of our favourite snaps from every corner of France. Enjoy. 

Puy de Dome in Auvergne, central France

 

 

 

Sunset in St Emilion, south western France 


(Photo: Mariusz Kluzniak/Flickr)

Autumn leaves in Lyon, central France


(Photo: Dominique chanut/Flickr)

The mountains in Provence, southern France


(Photo: Fred/Flickr)

A canal in Annecy, eastern France


(Photo: Helene Schmit/Flickr)

Le Castellet, south eastern France


(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)

Windmill in the vineyards in Reims, northern France


(Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr)

Chateau d'Aiguines, southern France


(Photo: Sam2907/Flickr)

Mont Saint Michel, northern France


(Photo: Nicolas Raymond/Flickr)

La Cadièrema, southern France

(Photo: Marcovdz/Flickr)
 
Finally, the Eiffel Tower, Paris


(Photo: AFP)
autumntravel

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

Temperatures to hit scorching 29C in France this weekend

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France

French students' dream summer trip to United States ends in a nightmare

New high-speed train lines from Paris to Bordeaux and Rennes set to open

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France
Advertisement

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

Advertisement
3,475 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Welcome to Lille, France's most underrated city
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work
  4. How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
  5. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement