Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France: Far-right militants held over terror plot to attack 'politicians and mosques'

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
far right

Share this article

France: Far-right militants held over terror plot to attack 'politicians and mosques'
A recent meeting of "royalist" far right group Action Française Provence in Marseille. Photo: Action Francaise Provence/Twitter
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
Ten people linked to a far-right extremist group were arrested in France on Tuesday over a suspected plot to target mosques and politicians, including a government spokesman, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

The arrests of suspects aged 17-25 were made in the Paris region and southeast France as part of an investigation into far-right activists, the
source said.

The nine men and one woman are suspected of links to 21-year-old Logan Alexandre Nisin, a former militant of the far-right group Action Francaise Provence who was arrested in June, the source said.

One source said the woman arrested Tuesday is Nisin's mother.

Police investigations had unmasked "intentions to commit violent action" of which the details remained unclear, a judicial source said, but that involved "a place of worship, a politician, a migrant, drug trafficking".

Another source named the targeted politicians as government spokesman Christophe Castaner and radical left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

A Melenchon spokesman complained that the former presidential candidate "was not informed and requests for protection during the legislative elections was rejected".

 

The suspects, taken into custody for "association with terrorist wrongdoers", were also thought to be plotting to target migrants as well as mosques.

"They were only in the earliest planning stages," one source said.

Nisin was arrested near Marseille on June 28 after posting that he planned to attack blacks, jihadists, migrants and "scum".

One of the probe sources said investigators had determined that Nisin, who possessed arms and practised shooting, had the intention of following through with his threats.

Nisin came to the attention of the French authorities as the administrator of a Facebook page glorifying neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77
people in a bomb and gun rampage in 2011 in Norway.

Action Francaise describes itself as a "royalist" organisation and held a meeting in a Marseille street at the weekend. A rival demonstration by anti-fascists was also held nearby and resulted in clashes between he two groups.

 

 

Liberation newspaper reported how riot police had to intervene to separate the two groups.

 

far right

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Macron win sends a 'powerful message' to the far-right, says Europe's top rabbi

Far right French mayor fined for 'too many Muslim children in schools' comments

French mayor to face trial for saying high number of Muslim pupils was 'a problem'

French are among EU's most fearful of globalization

How one French town shifted unabashed to Marine Le Pen

And what if the far right wins French regions?

Kebab festival idea to rile far-right French mayor

Le Pen to face trial for Muslim prayers rant
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France
Advertisement

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

Advertisement
3,475 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Welcome to Lille, France's most underrated city
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work
  4. How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
  5. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement