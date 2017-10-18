Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Animal sex' sculpture too racy for Louvre finds home at Pompidou centre

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
10:08 CEST+02:00
art sexart

Share this article

'Animal sex' sculpture too racy for Louvre finds home at Pompidou centre
Photo: Atelier Van Lieshout
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 October 2017
10:08 CEST+02:00
After the Louvre museum said 'non' to the 'Domestikator' sculpture judging it to be too risqué, the nearby Pompidou centre agrees to host the artwork which appears to show a human having sexual intercourse with a four legged creature.

The Local reported earlier this month how the famous Louvre museum in Paris decided to axe plans to display a "sexually explicit" sculpture in the Tuileries Gardens, just weeks before it was set to be revealed.

The sculpture, entitled Domestikator and put together by the Dutch artist Joep Van Lieshout, shows what appears to be a box-shaped human in a sexual act with a box-shaped animal or just perhaps another person. 

The director of the iconic Louvre museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, sent a letter to the organisers of the FIAC contemporary art fair, saying the work “had a brutal aspect”.

“It risks being misunderstood by the visitors to the gardens,” he added, reported Le Monde newspaper.

His decision angered the organisers of FIAC but now the nearby Pompidou has stepped in to make sure Parisians can make their own minds up about "Domestikator".

A defiant Bernard Blistene, director of the Pompidou Centre Museum told Reuters: “Obscene, pornographic? Well, obscenity is everywhere, pornography, sadly, is everywhere, certainly not in this work of art.

“This work of art is funny, it is an obvious nod to the relationship of abstraction and figurative painting that co-exist in Dutch art in the 20th century. Spiritual yes, obscene no.” 

The artist himself insists the 12-metre-high sculpture is not sexually explicit and says his work is to highlight the domestication of animals by humans for agriculture and industry.

France has played host to a series of clashes between art and sex in recent years, which we have pulled together in a gallery of images. Click on the link below.

READ ALSO:

 

art sexart

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Audrey Azoulay, France's 'passionate' arts defender to Unesco chief

French convinced they have unearthed nude sketch of Mona Lisa

Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre

Banksy mural in Calais wiped out by house painters

Police arrest men suspected of stealing Space Invader mosaics from Paris walls

Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls

New Paris museum boosts city's claim as global capital of modern art

Art dealer 'forgets' €1.5 millon picture in Paris taxi

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France
Advertisement

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

Advertisement
3,475 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Welcome to Lille, France's most underrated city
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work
  4. How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
  5. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement