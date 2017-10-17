Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Towns and cities across France to be hit by mass public transport strike

17 October 2017
16:07 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
Commuters in cities across France are set to face a day of travel misery on Friday after six major transport unions called a one-day strike.

Parisians however can breathe a sigh of relief as transport in the capital will not be affected.

Some 50,000 transport workers in cities across France will down tools meaning commuters in cities like Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Montpellier, Grenoble and Lille could face difficult journeys to and from work.

In all, some 127 strike notices have been posted across France, meaning services will be hit in small towns and big cities across the country.

The strike has been called after talks over pay and working conditions broke down on Monday.

With talks not to be renewed before next February commuters could face further disruption throughout the winter.

