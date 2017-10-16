Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Brittany 'apocalypse': Hurricane Ophelia brings yellow skies and burning odour

16 October 2017
15:52 CEST+02:00
Photo: Jennifer Hughes
16 October 2017
Brittany in western France had an apocalyptic feel on Monday as the sky turned yellow and the air was filled with the smell of burning.

The "end of the world" feel in the western France region was all down to Hurricane Ophelia which is currently battering Ireland albeit as a fierce storm rather than a hurricane.

The tropical storm, which passed the Brittany coast on its way north, brought with it particles of sand from the Sahara desert and the smell of the huge forest fires that have ravished parts of Portugal and Spain.

Nevertheless many worried residents reportedly inundated Brittany's weather service with worried queries about the reason for the yellow sky.

"Are we in Brittany or Mordor," asked one person on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of the more eerie pics.

 

 

 

