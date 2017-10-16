Brittany 'apocalypse': Hurricane Ophelia brings yellow skies and burning odour

Photo: Jennifer Hughes

Brittany in western France had an apocalyptic feel on Monday as the sky turned yellow and the air was filled with the smell of burning.

The "end of the world" feel in the western France region was all down to Hurricane Ophelia which is currently battering Ireland albeit as a fierce storm rather than a hurricane.

The tropical storm, which passed the Brittany coast on its way north, brought with it particles of sand from the Sahara desert and the smell of the huge forest fires that have ravished parts of Portugal and Spain.

Nevertheless many worried residents reportedly inundated Brittany's weather service with worried queries about the reason for the yellow sky.

"Are we in Brittany or Mordor," asked one person on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of the more eerie pics.

C’est la polution qui rend le ciel jaune comme ça ? C’est la première fois que je vois ça, j’ai l’impression d’avoir un filtre sépia pic.twitter.com/0x40I4DeSE — Alexandre Calvez (@alexandrecalvez) October 16, 2017

Ciel jaune et ambiance un peu apocalyptique à Rennes ce midi pic.twitter.com/ArY8QOkVmJ — Jeanne (@Jeannecolleni) October 16, 2017

#Breizh #Bretagne Is this orange glow caused by the tail end of #Opehlia ? It's like an eclipse here,sunset at noon! pic.twitter.com/ftCic7vcsw — Ali Gayler VO 🐦 (@mountainsparrow) October 16, 2017