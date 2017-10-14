Advertisement

Macron confident future German government won't oppose EU reforms

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 October 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
emmanuel macronangela merkeleureforms

Share this article

Macron confident future German government won't oppose EU reforms
France's President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Pool/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 October 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
France's President Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence on Friday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's potential coalition partners would not oppose his ambitious plans to reform the European Union.

"Support for Europe is in the DNA of both the Greens and the FDP," Macron told Spiegel weekly in an interview to be published on Saturday.

The left-leaning Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) are potential coalition partners of Merkel, who was reelected last month but without a parliamentary majority.

The French president's optimism came even though the liberal FDP views Macron's proposals for a common eurozone budget and finance minister sceptically.

The FDP has signalled it will oppose any steps that will unduly burden German taxpayers.

Merkel will open the high-stakes coalition talks on Wednesday, and has so far responded cautiously to Macron's grand vision for a more closely integrated Europe.

Speaking about his nascent relationship with the German leader, Macron said he had sent his landmark speech that outlined his EU ambitions to Merkel days before delivering it at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

"After the German electoral campaign as well as on the evening of the election results, I spoke with her. She also received the text of my speech in advance," he said.

"For me, that's in order to prevent any discussions in Germany that could have forced the chancellor to distance herself from my speech," he told Spiegel.

emmanuel macronangela merkeleureforms

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France's Macron 'considers' trip to Iran after Rouhani invite

Macron urges Merkel to fight for EU reforms in Frankfurt

Macron to open Frankfurt book fair Tuesday, bringing message of closer EU union

Angry French pensioners march against Macron

One tax to rule them all: How Macron sees the future of the EU

French Senate vote: Macron's first electoral setback?

French left to stage street showdown over Macron reforms

Paris 2024 Olympics: A 'victory for France', says Macron
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

22 things about the French language you don't know until you live in France

From erotic dancer in Paris to double agent: The story of Mata Hari 100 years after her death
Advertisement

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement
3,544 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 22 things about the French language you don't know until you live in France
  2. Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions
  3. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  4. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
  5. Temperatures to hit scorching 29C in France this weekend
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement