Advertisement

Temperatures to hit scorching 29C in France this weekend

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
13 October 2017
11:00 CEST+02:00
weathersummerautumnhurricane

Share this article

Temperatures to hit scorching 29C in France this weekend
The beach in Biarritz where temperatures are expected to hit 29C this weekend. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
13 October 2017
11:00 CEST+02:00
The summer is back in full force in France this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 29C in parts of the country as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps across western Europe.
The unseasonably hot weather is set to hit the south on Friday morning, before spreading across the entire country throughout the course of the afternoon, according to national weather agency Meteo France
 
And in the southwestern seaside town of Biarritz, where temperatures are set to hit 29C, parasols will no doubt be getting a somewhat unexpected autumnal outing. 
 
In Paris, people can expect the mercury to reach unseasonably warm highs of 22C, and in Lyon and Marseille, temperatures are set to hit 25C and 22C, respectively. 
 
Friday afternoon's weather map. Photo: Meteo France 
 
In general, temperatures are expected to exceed seasonal norms by as much as 10C, with nearly the whole of the country expecting sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
 
Partly responsible for the unusual weather is Hurricane Ophelia, which is pulling the hot temperatures of North Africa, Spain and Portugal along its path.
 
Weather in France on Saturday afternoon. Photo: AFP
 
The arrival of Ophelia, which is set to hit the length of western Europe this weekend, marks the first time the continent has been touched by a hurricane since 1961.
weathersummerautumnhurricane

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French Caribbean: Fear and looting grip tense Saint Martin in wake of Hurricane Irma

France: 19 departments on alert over storms

More heatwave warnings as temperatures soar in France

French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year

Temperatures soar in France for final holiday weekend

Paris suburb calls for 'natural disaster' aid after heaviest rainfall in a decade

Heatwave warnings extended as southeastern France continues to sizzle

Roasting temperatures set to hit the south east of France

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions

22 things about the French language you don't know until you live in France

From erotic dancer in Paris to double agent: The story of Mata Hari 100 years after her death
Advertisement

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement
3,526 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 22 things about the French language you don't know until you live in France
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. Friday the 13th: The most baffling French superstitions
  4. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  5. Visitors to France be aware...don't believe the (online) hype
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement