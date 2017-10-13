Temperatures to hit scorching 29C in France this weekend

The unseasonably hot weather is set to hit the south on Friday morning, before spreading across the entire country throughout the course of the afternoon, according to national weather agency Meteo France.
And in the southwestern seaside town of Biarritz, where temperatures are set to hit 29C, parasols will no doubt be getting a somewhat unexpected autumnal outing.
In Paris, people can expect the mercury to reach unseasonably warm highs of 22C, and in Lyon and Marseille, temperatures are set to hit 25C and 22C, respectively.
Friday afternoon's weather map. Photo: Meteo France
In general, temperatures are expected to exceed seasonal norms by as much as 10C, with nearly the whole of the country expecting sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Partly responsible for the unusual weather is Hurricane Ophelia, which is pulling the hot temperatures of North Africa, Spain and Portugal along its path.
Weather in France on Saturday afternoon. Photo: AFP
The arrival of Ophelia, which is set to hit the length of western Europe this weekend, marks the first time the continent has been touched by a hurricane since 1961.