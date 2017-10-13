Advertisement

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

13 October 2017
16:15 CEST+02:00
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
 
We also speak to Alex Macbeth, editor of our Brexit & You newsletter about why some Brits are trying to escape Brexit by getting EU passports.
 
And we talk with The Local Germany's Shelley Pascual about  a new survey that reveals the most intimate secrets of the Germans – and shows them to be a very liberated bunch. Listen here or download from iTunes.
 
