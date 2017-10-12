Advertisement

Paris aims to ban petrol cars by 2030

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
11:34 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Paris aims to ban petrol cars by 2030
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
11:34 CEST+02:00
In her latest effort to make the French capital greener, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has called for a ban on petrol cars from the year 2030.

This would follow the proposed ban on diesel vehicles that is planned to be rolled out in 2024. 

Paris officials are confident that the ban on all combustion-engine cars wouldn’t be too hard to implement. After all, 60 percent of Parisians don’t even own a car, authorities noted.

Christophe Najdovski, who is in charge of transport and roads at the City Hall, said on Thursday that it was “high time” to get the ball rolling on the ban, not least considering the threat of Paris’s notoriously high air pollution level. 

“When we see this increase in extreme weather, climate change is at work, and it’s the responsibility of the cities that are concerned to take measures,” he told France Info radio

“This is about planning for the long term with a strategy that will reduce greenhouse gases," he added.

Paris played host in December 2015 to the COP21 climate conference, and is pushing to be a frontrunner in terms of reaching climate neutrality by the end of the century. 

So how will Parisians get around in 2030?

The city is already seeing an increase in the use of electric cars, and bicycles are continuing to prove popular. 

In the coming years, Paris can expect major changes to the public transport system too, especially in the outer suburbs as part of the Grand Paris project.

More centrally, Paris will see major facelifts in public transport facilities in the lead up to the 2024 Olympics, including a new express train between Charles de Gaulle airport and the city centre.

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From erotic dancer in Paris to double agent: The story of Mata Hari 100 years after her death

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
Advertisement

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss
Advertisement
3,536 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  4. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement