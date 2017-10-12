IN PICS: 2,000 people make human chain around Carcassonne

Photo: AFP

Thursday afternoon saw 2,000 people link hands to encircle the medieval fortress of Carcassonne in southern France in a movement to promote fraternity.

The event was organised by French philosopher Abdennour Bidar, the president of the "Fraternite generale" association, and marks the 2nd edition of the movement.

Organisers said the aim was to promote fraternity through cultural, educational and civic actions in France. It said most of the participants were local students and pupils, as well as sports teams from the area.

The Cité de Carcassonne, a stunning medieval fortress in the Aude department, is one of France's most popular tourist destinations.

