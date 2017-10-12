Advertisement

IN PICS: 2,000 people make human chain around Carcassonne

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
16:43 CEST+02:00

Share this article

IN PICS: 2,000 people make human chain around Carcassonne
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
16:43 CEST+02:00
Thursday afternoon saw 2,000 people link hands to encircle the medieval fortress of Carcassonne in southern France in a movement to promote fraternity.

The event was organised by French philosopher Abdennour Bidar, the president of the "Fraternite generale" association, and marks the 2nd edition of the movement.

Organisers said the aim was to promote fraternity through cultural, educational and civic actions in France. It said most of the participants were local students and pupils, as well as sports teams from the area.

 

The Cité de Carcassonne, a stunning medieval fortress in the Aude department, is one of France's most popular tourist destinations. 

 

And it featured in The Local’s own list of The one thing you absolutely must see in every department of France. See the full (and long) list here

 

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From erotic dancer in Paris to double agent: The story of Mata Hari 100 years after her death

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
Advertisement

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss
Advertisement
3,536 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  4. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement