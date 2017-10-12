Advertisement

France extends anti-terror border controls

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
17:32 CEST+02:00

Share this article

France extends anti-terror border controls
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 October 2017
17:32 CEST+02:00
France will extend checks at borders with fellow Schengen members until April 30, the interior ministry said Thursday, citing the "persistent" terror threat to prolong controls in place since the November 2015 Paris attacks.

The controls at borders with members of the visa-free Schengen area such as Italy and Belgium, will "respect the principle of proportionality", the ministry said in a note to the EU dated October 3rd.

"Risk analysis... confirms the existence of a persistent level of threat," the ministry said, adding that it fears the Islamic State group is planning further attacks on French soil.

Isis claimed the coordinated series of attacks on Paris nightspots and the national sports stadium on November 13, 2015, which were planned from Brussels.

 

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From erotic dancer in Paris to double agent: The story of Mata Hari 100 years after her death

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
Advertisement

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss
Advertisement
3,536 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  4. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement