Advertisement

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
11 October 2017
17:28 CEST+02:00
brexitaviation

Share this article

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
An aeroplane interior. File photo: TT
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
11 October 2017
17:28 CEST+02:00
The British Chancellor on Wednesday raised the possibility that a 'no deal' Brexit scenario could ground flights between the UK and other European countries.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said the British government was preparing for all eventualities, and that included a 'no deal' scenario in which event, he said, it was "theoretically conceivable" that the day after Brexit, "there will be no air traffic moving between the UK and the European Union".

Flights to a further 17 countries, including Norway, Switzerland and the US, would also be at risk in this case, as their aviation agreements with the UK are currently arranged through the EU.

Hammond added that he did not think "anyone seriously believes" this would occur, but said the government would invest in and plan for a "realistic worst-case scenario". The speech was given to the UK's Treasury Select Committee, and was one of the first comments from a British government ministers about possible scenarios for March 29th 2019.

Within the EU, any airline is allowed to fly between any two EU airports if there is an available slot, under the EU's Single Aviation Market.

Once the UK leaves the EU, therefore, it will need to establish an entirely new treaty in order to continue flights not only to the 27 EU countries, but also to 17 other countries whose air services agreements with the UK are arranged through the UK's membership of the EU.

The EU accounts for 54 percent of scheduled commercial flights from the UK, and the 17 other countries for a further 31 percent, according to figures from the British Airport Operators Association (AOA).

But even if the UK is unable to reach a formal agreement with the EU before leaving the bloc, Hammond said "mutual self-interest" made it likely that a new arrangement on flying rights would be made. 

A spokesperson from the International Airlines Group, the parent company of airlines including British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, told The Local: "We're confident that a comprehensive air transport agreement between the EU and the UK will be reached. It's in Europe's interest to have a fully liberalized aviation agreement. 900 million travellers each year have benefitted from open skies in Europe. That not only benefits customers but creates jobs and wealth across the continent."

The Chief Executive of the British Airport Operators Association (AOA) Karen Dee said in a statement that she "welcomed" Hammond's recognition of the importance on an aviation deal.

"International aviation connectivity will be the foundation upon which a truly global Britain is built, enabling the UK's trade in goods and services as well as supporting tourism," said Dee. "The Chancellor is right that we will need a new legal framework the day after Brexit to ensure continuity of air services. The AOA believes this is well understood on both sides of the negotiations."

The UK pilots' union BALPA had said on Tuesday that the British aviation sector would be "devastated by a Brexit 'no deal'".

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said: "Unlike most other sectors there are no World Trade Organisation or any other rules to fall back on for aviation if there is no deal."

"UK airlines could find they have to stop flying – it's that serious. And this would impact passengers long before March 2019 because airlines couldn't sell advance tickets and, frankly, would passengers risk buying them?" said Strutton, calling on the government to work on a post-Brexit plan for aviation.

brexitaviation

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'

Brexit: US bank Citigroup 'seeks licence in France'

Anxious Brits in France blast UK ambassador over Brexit 'progress' claims

France cuts taxes on bankers to woo Britain's Brexit leavers

Insurance giant Chubb picks Paris as post-Brexit EU headquarters

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Could Britons living in France lose right to move freely to another EU country?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast
Advertisement

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement
3,517 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  4. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement