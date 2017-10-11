Advertisement

Macron takes on eurosceptics in row over EU flag

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 October 2017
17:52 CEST+02:00
macroneurope

Share this article

Macron takes on eurosceptics in row over EU flag
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 October 2017
17:52 CEST+02:00
The EU flag is at the centre of a political row in France, with eurosceptics demanding it be removed from parliament and europhile President Emmanuel Macron vowing it will remain.
The hard-left France Unbowed party has demanded that the blue-and-yellow flag that has hung alongside the French flag in the lower house National Assembly for the past 10 years be taken down and replaced with the UN flag.
 
The party, whose leader Jean-Luc Melenchon ran a failed bid for president this year on an eurosceptic, anti-capitalist platform, argued that the assembly should ditch the EU banner because "it does not create consensus"
 
The proposal immediately received a thumbs up from the far-right National Front (FN), whose leader Marine Le Pen refused to take part in a television interview during the presidential campaign unless an EU banner on the set was removed.
   
"We are in the French National Assembly. By rights, there should only be the French flag," FN vice-president Louis Aliot said.
   
But the suggestion was immediately rejected by pro-European mainstream parties.
   
Macron, an ardent defender of the EU who celebrated his May election victory to the strains of the EU anthem "Ode to Joy", stepped into the fray on Tuesday.
   
The French leader announced he would sign an agreement officially recognising the union's flag at an EU summit next week -- a move that would prevent it being removed from any public building.
   
Macron said his move was aimed at defending the EU "at a time when some in France are conducting debates where we turn in on ourselves and want to remove the European flag".
   
Recognising the flag involves signing an annex to the Treaty of Lisbon which was negotiated in 2007.
   
Sixteen of the EU's 28 member countries have signed the declaration so far, but France has yet to do so.
macroneurope

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France hopeful of persuading Trump to stay in Paris climate deal

Are you one of the 80 percent about to stop paying council tax in France?

'We won't back down' vows French government after tens of thousands protest labour reforms

'Returning life to normal is the absolute priority': Macron visits Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma

Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest Macron's labour reforms

France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off

Macron arrives in hurricane-hit Caribbean

Macron blasted for labelling opponents 'slackers' as unions set to strike over labour reforms
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast
Advertisement

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement
3,517 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  4. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement