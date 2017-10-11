Advertisement

French lawmakers back plans to ban oil and gas production

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 October 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
oilgasban

Share this article

French lawmakers back plans to ban oil and gas production
Total refinery of Donges in Paimboeuf, near the western French city of Saint-Nazaire. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 October 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
France's lower house of parliament gave its overwhelming backing Tuesday to a ban on producing oil and gas on French territory by 2040.
The ban is largely symbolic as France imports around 99 percent of its oil and gas, but Paris hopes the move will inspire bigger producers to follow suit.
   
The national assembly passed the bill by 316 votes to 69.
   
"France is on an unstoppable path to scrapping fossil fuels," said Nicolas Hulot, the high-profile green activist named by President Emmanuel Macron as his environment minister in May.
 
READ ALSO: 

France to put a stop to fossil fuel production

Photo: AFP    

No new permits will be granted to extract fossil fuels and no existing licences will be renewed beyond 2040, when all production in mainland France and its overseas territories will stop.
   
France extracts the equivalent of about 815,000 tonnes of oil per year -- an amount produced in a few hours by Saudi Arabia.
   
But the centrist Macron has said he wants France to take the lead as a major world economy switching away from fossil fuels -- and the nuclear industry -- into renewable sources.
   
 
Above all the ban will affect companies prospecting for oil in the French territory of Guyana in South America, while also banning the extraction of shale gas by any means -- its extraction by fracking was banned in 2011.
   
The bill includes a few exceptions to the ban, including the capturing of gas from mines, which is considered desirable for security reasons.
   
The extraction of fossil fuels for research purposes may also be extended beyond 2040.
oilgasban

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten must-visit places in the Paris theatre district

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast
Advertisement

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement
3,517 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's public sector strike: How it will affect you
  2. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  3. How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded
  4. Paris taxi drivers declare war on new ride hailing app Taxify
  5. 'World's first' flavoured oysters to be launched in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement