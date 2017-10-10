How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded

French air-traffic controllers were among the tens of thousands of public sector workers to down tools on Tuesday to show their "anger over the government's bid to transform the gargantuan public service.
As a result France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) has asked airlines to cut down on 30 percent of flights planned to take off and land in France.
Disruptions were expected across France and passengers are advised to contact the airline they're flying with to find out the status of their flight.
However, several companies have released their projections for how flights will be affected on Tuesday October 10th.
Air France
Air France has cancelled around 25 percent of its short-haul and medium-haul flights, which will affect Paris airports Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly, as well as flights from Paris Beauvais, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.
But that means good news for people flying long-haul either into or from Paris airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly which will remain unaffected.
However, the airline added that there could be last minute delays and cancellations.
Air France's regional airline HOP! has cancelled 261 flights. CLICK HERE for the full list.
Ryanair
With large numbers of cancellations already scheduled until March 2018, the Irish airline has informed its passengers that 210 flights are grounded as a result of the strikes.
The cancellations affect Marseille, Paris Beauvais and Tours airports, among many others. CLICK HERE for the full list.
Easyjet
Easyjet has announced the cancellation of 104 flights due to the strikes, adding that customers affected will be contacted by email or SMS.
If you are among those whose flight is cancelled, Easyjet recommends that you do not go to the airport instead go to their website where you can change your flight for free or claim a refund.
Aigle Azur
Passengers flying with Aigle Azur won't be suffering quite as much as their peers, with the airline cancelling just eight flights as a result of the strikes.
CLICK HERE for the full list.
The airline said that passengers affected by the grounded flights will be contacted about finding a solution.
Royal Air Maroc
The airline predicts a number of delays and cancellations to take place throughout the course of Tuesday's strike, concerning flights arriving in and leaving France.
For those impacted by the action, the airline will try to give customers one of the limited places available on other flights.
Otherwise, the airline will change the travel date for free, as long as the passenger agrees to travel before October 21st.
If this doesn't suit the passenger, a refund will be given.
Swiss International Airlines
Since Monday night the airline has cancelled four flights between Zurich and Paris and one between Zurich and Nice.