How France's public sector strike has left scores of flights grounded

Photo: AFP

Thousands of air passengers are set for a day of travel misery, with airlines having to cancel 30 percent of flights due to a day of mass public sector strike in France.

French air-traffic controllers were among the tens of thousands of public sector workers to down tools on Tuesday to show their "anger over the government's bid to transform the gargantuan public service.

As a result France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) has asked airlines to cut down on 30 percent of flights planned to take off and land in France.

Disruptions were expected across France and passengers are advised to contact the airline they're flying with to find out the status of their flight.

However, several companies have released their projections for how flights will be affected on Tuesday October 10th.

Air France

Air France has cancelled around 25 percent of its short-haul and medium-haul flights, which will affect Paris airports Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly, as well as flights from Paris Beauvais, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.

But that means good news for people flying long-haul either into or from Paris airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly which will remain unaffected.

However, the airline added that there could be last minute delays and cancellations.

CLICK HERE for the full list. Air France's regional airline HOP! has cancelled 261 flights.for the full list.

Ryanair

With large numbers of cancellations already scheduled until March 2018, the Irish airline has informed its passengers that 210 flights are grounded as a result of the strikes.

The cancellations affect Marseille, Paris Beauvais and Tours airports, among many others. CLICK HERE for the full list.

Easyjet

Easyjet has announced the cancellation of 104 flights due to the strikes, adding that customers affected will be contacted by email or SMS.

Aigle Azur