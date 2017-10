Photo: AFP

A German man hiking with his family fell to his death on Sunday in France while taking a picture, rescue services said.

The 48-year-old lost his footing in the southern Gard region and plummeted from a 30-metre-high (100 feet) cliff face around 10 am (0800 GMT) as his family looked on helpless.

"He was just taking a picture or was having his picture taken" in an area reputed for its scenery, a rescue services spokesman told AFP.

The hikers were near Montclus, renowned as one of the most beautiful villages in France. The area has picturesque trails that are hugely popular with visitors.