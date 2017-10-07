Advertisement

Airlines in France may cut flights by 30 percent due to strike

7 October 2017
08:42 CEST+02:00
Airlines in France may cut flights by 30 percent due to strike
Roissy Charles De Gaulle is likely to be one of the affected airports. Photo: Eric Piermont/AFP
08:42 CEST+02:00
08:42 CEST+02:00
The French civil aviation authority (DGAC) has recommended that airlines reduce their flights by 30 percent on Tuesday due to a strike call by civil service unions, the transport ministry said on Friday.

The airports affected are likely to include Paris' two main airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, as well as Beauvais, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.

"Disruptions are expected throughout the country" on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Unions have urged some 5,4 million public service workers to stay off the job on Tuesday in protest over measures announced by the government.

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently pushed through a raft of labour reforms opposed by the unions and leftist politicians.

