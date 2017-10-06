Advertisement

Your chance to buy a house in France for one euro (but there’s a catch)

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

Your chance to buy a house in France for one euro (but there’s a catch)
Photos: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a house in France, you’ll soon have the chance to buy one for just one euro. There are a total of 18 for sale at this bargain basement price. But there's a catch. Actually there's a few.

First, you will have to commit to renovating the property, which will likely cost tens of thousands of euros. Then you have to promise to live in it for at least six years.

You’ll also need to have a family that will live there with you, and you’ll have to be a first time buyer.

Still interested? If so, you should know that the house you would get for this price is not going to be a desirable residence in a beauty spot in Dordogne or Provence.

It’s in Roubaix, one of the poorest towns in France and one plagued by urban decay, drugs and unemployment.

Council chiefs in the town, which is situated near Lille close to the border with Belgian, have approved a plan to sell off eighteen properties - all currently derelict - from its social housing stock in 2018.

The scheme was inspired by a similar project that was successfully carried out in the city of Liverpool in the UK, and is part of a larger plan to deal with the 2,000 empty social housing units in the town.

READ ALSO:

France job opportunity: Manage a deserted island off Brittany coast

If you’re still keen, one final criterion is that you would have to complete renovations within one year and would not be allowed to actually live in the house until council officials check that you have had the work done to a satisfactory standard.

If you are still interested you can click HERE for a link to the Town Hall's website and here are a few pics of Roubaix to whet your appetite.

 

 
 
 
 
property

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

Brexit and the long history of the British buying property in France

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?

Prices of property in Paris go through the roof (unlike the rest of France)

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  2. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. How the British have made southwest France their home
  5. T-shirt saves boy after father drags daughter to her death in suicide jump at Paris hotel
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement