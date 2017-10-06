Your chance to buy a house in France for one euro (but there’s a catch)

Photos: AFP

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a house in France, you’ll soon have the chance to buy one for just one euro. There are a total of 18 for sale at this bargain basement price. But there's a catch. Actually there's a few.

First, you will have to commit to renovating the property, which will likely cost tens of thousands of euros. Then you have to promise to live in it for at least six years.

You’ll also need to have a family that will live there with you, and you’ll have to be a first time buyer.

Still interested? If so, you should know that the house you would get for this price is not going to be a desirable residence in a beauty spot in Dordogne or Provence.

It’s in Roubaix, one of the poorest towns in France and one plagued by urban decay, drugs and unemployment.

Council chiefs in the town, which is situated near Lille close to the border with Belgian, have approved a plan to sell off eighteen properties - all currently derelict - from its social housing stock in 2018.

The scheme was inspired by a similar project that was successfully carried out in the city of Liverpool in the UK, and is part of a larger plan to deal with the 2,000 empty social housing units in the town.

If you’re still keen, one final criterion is that you would have to complete renovations within one year and would not be allowed to actually live in the house until council officials check that you have had the work done to a satisfactory standard.

If you are still interested you can click HERE for a link to the Town Hall's website and here are a few pics of Roubaix to whet your appetite.