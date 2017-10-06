Advertisement

On the up: French economy heads for fastest growth in six years

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
09:37 CEST+02:00
economy

Share this article

On the up: French economy heads for fastest growth in six years
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
09:37 CEST+02:00
France's statistics agency hiked Thursday its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.8 percent, which would be the fastest expansion in six years.

The increase, by two tenths of a percentage point, brings Insee's forecast into line with the latest predictions made by ministers.

Insee now expects the French economy to expand by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in both the third and fourth quarters.

With the French economy having expanded at around a tepid 1.0 percent rate in recent years, an acceleration to 1.8 percent growth would represent a considerable improvement.

Business surveys have shown a new sense of optimism in the French economy since the election of Emmanuel Macron as president in June, and his government has pushed through a labour reform which it hopes will spur further activity.

Insee sees business investment accelerating to a 3.9 increase this year, from 3.4 percent in 2016.

Households are also expected to increase their investments by 5 percent this year, the highest rate since 2006.

An improvement in the growth rate to 1.8 percent will also be welcomed by the government as it will make it easier to meet its pledge to Brussels to squeeze the nation's public deficit under the EU limit of 3.0 percent this year.

The objective is 2.9 percent.

economy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Hero to the rich': Macron cuts taxes for France's most wealthy in first budget

How France will invest €57 billion to modernize economy

Standard of living in France still below 2008 levels

French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year

French economy expands but business investment drops

France vows to make €4.5 billion savings without hitting services or raising taxes

France 'far off course' in efforts to hit deficit targets

Why are the French feeling more optimistic than they have in a decade?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  2. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. How the British have made southwest France their home
  5. Why are carrots the protest weapon of choice for angry French tobacconists?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement