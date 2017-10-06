Advertisement

Forbes launches French edition to chart Macron's 'startup nation'

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
08:43 CEST+02:00
forbes

Share this article

Forbes launches French edition to chart Macron's 'startup nation'
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
08:43 CEST+02:00
Business magazine Forbes, famous for its annual ranking of the world's wealthiest, is launching a French edition to chart President Emmanuel Macron's progress in turning his country into a "startup nation".

Forbes is a fortnightly magazine but the French-language edition, which will hit newsstands Friday, will be published only every three months.

The first issue will retrace the 100-year history of the publication and look ahead to the next 100 through interviews with business magnates including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and French internet billionaire Xavier Niel.

France has a reputation for being a place where it is difficult to do business and for being sniffy towards the self-made.

Forbes first stuck a toe in the market last year by launching a French-language website.

"Many people say France is becoming the 'startup nation' and the discourse is changing. We have a president who is promoting entrepreneurship and free enterprise," Dominique Busso, the media entrepreneur behind the venture, told AFP.

"We must not be afraid to say that you can succeed in France, nor have fear of failure," Busso said, echoing former investment banker Macron, who has said
he wishes more young French people dreamed of becoming billionaires.

The French magazine is being produced under licence from Forbes.

It will contain some material translated from the American edition but give pride of place to local content.

The first issue will have a print run of 100,000 copies.

forbes

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France is home to world's richest woman
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  2. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. How the British have made southwest France their home
  5. Why are carrots the protest weapon of choice for angry French tobacconists?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement