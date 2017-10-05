Advertisement

No ties found between Marseille knife attacker and terror groups, says Tunisian government

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 October 2017
17:44 CEST+02:00
terrorismcrime

Share this article

No ties found between Marseille knife attacker and terror groups, says Tunisian government
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 October 2017
17:44 CEST+02:00
A probe into the young Tunisian who stabbed to death two women in Marseille has uncovered no links to terrorist groups, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said.
"The investigation is under way and we do not really have links today or proof of any ties when this person was in Tunisia with terrorist groups or Daesh," he told reporters after talks with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.
 
IS claimed responsibility for last Sunday's attack in Marseille, saying the assailant, 29-year-old Ahmed Hanachi who stabbed to death two young women before being shot dead, was one of its "soldiers".
 
READ ALSO
"We were also shocked in Tunisia as we were also victims of three terrorist attacks in 2015 and we as a society are completely opposed to these terrorist groupings," the Tunisian premier said.
 
The assailant's friends and family members in Tunisia have dismissed any notion that he was motivated by jihadist aims, depicting him as a heavy drug user who had lost his way.
 
According to his father, Noureddine Hanachi, he left Tunisia for Europe at the age of 17 but often visited the family home in Bizerte, north of Tunis.
 
terrorismcrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Was far-right French journalist the target of failed Paris gas canister bomb?

Five things to know about guns in France

FOCUS: Terror-weary French choose security over sacred liberté

French anti-terror bill explained: How emergency powers are now law

French MPs set to ignore protests and back controversial anti-terror law

Paris: Police mystified after bomb found in plush neighbourhood

Marseille attacker released by police day before stabbing rampage

Au pair community speaks out after shocking death
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: How life in Paris has gone downhill over the years
  2. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. Paris: How the war on street peeing and dog poo is proving a money spinner
  5. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement