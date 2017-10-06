Advertisement

France set to take one billion euro jackpot in traffic fines

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
10:40 CEST+02:00
transport

Share this article

France set to take one billion euro jackpot in traffic fines
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 October 2017
10:40 CEST+02:00
Fines for speeding and other traffic offences are set to bring a record one billion euros into French state coffers next year, but ever stricter driving rules are still failing to reduce road deaths.
Figures from the draft state budget for next year show that traffic fines are projected to be around €928 million, a 10 percent increase on 2017. 
 
When extra fines for late payment are added in, that will bring takings to over one billion euros for the first time, Les Echos financial daily reported
 
The attempted crackdown on speeding and other offences was part of the government’s bid to reduce the number of people who die every year on France’s roads. Thirty-two percent of deadly accidents are caused by speeding in France.
 
READ ALSO
Tougher rules were brought in in 2012 by the then Socialist government, with the then interior minister Manuel Valls saying he wanted the death toll to be brought below 2,000 people a year by 2020.
 
But that plan is starting to appear as over-optimistic, given that road deaths have been on the rise for the last three years.
 
Last year 3,477 people were killed in road accidents, according to figures from Sécurité Routière, the national road safety authority.
 
President Emmanuel Macron last month announced new road safety measures, including banning hands-free phone kits in cars, lowering the already very low alcohol limit for young drivers, and trying out saliva tests to detect drug use.
 
The government also plans to extend the use of private companies to run speed cameras after an initial test that was carried out in the Normandy region. 
transport

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Taxify - A 'cheaper, more ethical' Uber rival launches in Paris

France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris

This could be the best guide to taking the Paris Metro you'll ever read

Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?

Police to travel for free as Paris region boosts security on RER trains

All you need to know about Nice's new tramline

Sixteen ways public transport in Paris would be far better

Paris: 'Flying' water taxis to be tested on River Seine
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: How life in Paris has gone downhill over the years
  2. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. Paris: How the war on street peeing and dog poo is proving a money spinner
  5. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement