Advertisement

Why are carrots the protest weapon of choice for angry French tobacconists?

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 October 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
proteststobacco

Share this article

Why are carrots the protest weapon of choice for angry French tobacconists?
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 October 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
French tobacconists once again protested in Paris on Wednesday against the government's plan to hike the price of a packet of cigarettes to €10. But why do they always dump carrots?

On Wednesday some 1.2 tonnes of carrots are expected to dropped off outside the Ministry of Health in Paris.

This is not a protest by French farmers blasting the influx of British carrots or even an effort to help staff at the ministry see better in the dark, but a protest by French tobacconists, or cigarette sellers.

These tobacconists, known as buralistes in French, regularly use carrot dumping in their protests, just as they did in September 2015 outside the Ministry of Finance to demonstrate their anger at plain packaging, and again on the streets of northern Paris earlier this year to protest the influx of contraband cigarettes.

READ ALSO:

 

But while we can understand their gripes fairly easily, it's a little harder to comprehend their method of protest. A little history lesson can help explain it.

The more simple explanation is that the “carrot” is a reference to the name of the red diamond shaped sign that hangs outside tobacconist shops in France (see pic). In French these are known as “Carotte de tabac”.

Ever since 1906 stores selling tobacco and cigarettes must display a “carrot” on the street outside.

But the story goes back further than that.

In the sixteenth century, before tobacco was sold in nicely packaged packets of 20 or 10, it used to be sold rolled up in leaves a few centimetres long.

Not only did these rolled up leaves have the shape of a carrot, but smokers or chewers of tobacco at the time had to grate the leaves to get to the tobacco.

And that was enough for carrots to become the symbol of tobacconists.

Wednesday’s protests in Paris however will not just involve vegetables.

Hundreds of buralistes staged a go-slow on the A4 motorway near Paris and were due to head to the péripherique ring road around the city, where their action will no doubt lead to traffic misery.

Their gripe is not only the government’s plan to raise the price of a pack of cigarettes to €10 over the coming years, but also the increased competition from the black market.

Tobacconists complain France is being flooded by cigarettes from Spain, where the price of a packet is much cheaper.

Bernard Gasq, the president of Federation of Tobacconists in the Paris region said simply: “The government wants us wiped out.”

READ ALSO:

The craziest French protests you'll find hard to believe

 

 

 

 

 

proteststobacco

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest Macron's labour reforms

Fear in rural France erodes fraternity with migrants

IN PICS: Labour law protests turn violent across France

France takes 'great step for reform' as labour laws passed

France forces through labour bill amid new protests

Police arrest 95 amid tight security at Paris protest

Paris and 2,000 police braced for new labour reforms protest

France bans planned Paris protest over violence fears
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,555 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out
  2. Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
  3. What changes about life in France from October 1st 2017
  4. OPINION: How life in Paris has gone downhill over the years
  5. Marseille attacker released by police day before stabbing rampage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement