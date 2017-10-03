What's on in France: Ten things you should do in October

Didn't make it to Munich's overflowing beer tents? Oktoberfest is back in Paris for its third year along with thousands of litres of beer. Tents and bars will be set up in true Munich-style at the Paris Event Centre in the 19th arrondissement - where you can expect traditional food, cabaret - and flowing beer.

Photo: Paris Oktoberfest/Facebook

Escape the cold weather and head south to the Basque Country to heat up your palate in the annual chili pepper festival. You'll get the chance to take part in pelote basque, the local sport, as the town which gives its name to the popular Piment d'Espelette showcases its local dance and music. Food stalls will serve up the region's specialities enlivened by the celebrated spice.

The seaside town of La Rochelle organises concerts across different venues to reflect almost all of jazz's genres, inviting musicians of national and international fame. Many of the shows are free and there will also be conferences, photo exhibitions and dinner concerts.

Ever seen a zombie in Paris? If not, well now is your chance. Take part in the city's zombie takeover in your most terrifying costume and join thousands of others in the walk of the living-dead at the Place de la République. The zombies will walk from 3pm to 5pm to the Place des Vosges through a route that will be kept secret until the last minute.

Photo: AFP

Paris Nuit Blanche - 7 October

The whole City of Light will be flooded with installations, exhibitions, and concerts as contemporary artists shine a new kind of light on the city. Public transport will be open all night so you can design your own route through the attractions, as the event celebrates its 15th year.

25e Heures du Livre, Le Mans 7th and 8th October This association, of which the name is a spin on the town's world-famous car race, organises one the most important book fairs of the country. Authors will be there to talk you through their latest works with interviews and storytelling included on the agenda.There will also be a large collection of children's books and of course comics, one of France's biggest obsessions.