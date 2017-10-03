What's on in France: Ten things you should do in October

This is something you can't afford to miss if you're in Paris this month. It's been held every year since 1934, and sees the streets of Paris' most romantic neighbourhood taken over by a folkloric celebration, to toast to the arrival of the wine made from the quarter's own vineyard. Amongst the festivities are traditional dance shows, food stands, fireworks and even an auction sale for bottles of the celebrated Clos Montmartre wine.
During the week, school canteens to top-notch restaurants will focus on healthy eating throughout France's official food celebration. Towns and villages will be holding events, and participating restaurants offer generous discounts over the week so make sure to look out for what's happening near to you.
Didn't make it to Munich's overflowing beer tents? Oktoberfest is back in Paris for its third year along with thousands of litres of beer. Tents and bars will be set up in true Munich-style at the Paris Event Centre in the 19th arrondissement - where you can expect traditional food, cabaret - and flowing beer.
Photo: Paris Oktoberfest/Facebook
The seaside town of La Rochelle organises concerts across different venues to reflect almost all of jazz's genres, inviting musicians of national and international fame. Many of the shows are free and there will also be conferences, photo exhibitions and dinner concerts.
Escape the cold weather and head south to the Basque Country to heat up your palate in the annual chili pepper festival. You'll get the chance to take part in pelote basque, the local sport, as the town which gives its name to the popular Piment d'Espelette showcases its local dance and music. Food stalls will serve up the region's specialities enlivened by the celebrated spice.
Ever seen a zombie in Paris? If not, well now is your chance. Take part in the city's zombie takeover in your most terrifying costume and join thousands of others in the walk of the living-dead at the Place de la République. The zombies will walk from 3pm to 5pm to the Place des Vosges through a route that will be kept secret until the last minute.
Photo: AFP
Paris Nuit Blanche - 7 October
The whole City of Light will be flooded with installations, exhibitions, and concerts as contemporary artists shine a new kind of light on the city. Public transport will be open all night so you can design your own route through the attractions, as the event celebrates its 15th year.
This association, of which the name is a spin on the town's world-famous car race, organises one the most important book fairs of the country. Authors will be there to talk you through their latest works with interviews and storytelling included on the agenda.There will also be a large collection of children's books and of course comics, one of France's biggest obsessions.
Are you a fan of mushrooms? If you like ceps, which you may know as penny buns or porcini mushrooms, the town of Mende in southern France is for you for this weekend. It organises market stalls, cep-picking outings and countless cooking workshops. In case you don't want to get your hands dirty, you can sip on local wines and watch the fanfares as you take a slab from the giant omelette.
Festival de cinéma Lumière, Lyon, 14-22 October
Sit back and enjoy both the newest cinematic offerings and retouched versions of some old classics – both French and international. With many events being held in the beautiful Musee Lumiere, cinephiles can soak up the creative atmosphere of where cinema began with the Lumiere brothers at the turn of the 19th century. Keep an eye out for the director's cut of the 1995 classic Heat and the work of Wong Kar-Wai.