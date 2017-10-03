Advertisement

French MPs set to ignore protests and back controversial anti-terror law

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 October 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00
terrorism

Share this article

French MPs set to ignore protests and back controversial anti-terror law
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 October 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00
French lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on a tough new counter-terrorism law designed to end the country's two-year state of emergency, though critics say it will expand police powers at a cost to civil liberties.

French lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a tough new counter-terrorism law designed to end the country's two-year state of emergency, though critics say it will expand police powers at a cost to civil liberties.

The vote follows a string of attacks in France since 2015 and comes just two days after more bloodshed, in the southern port city of Marseille when a suspected Islamist knifeman killed two women.

While Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has defended the bill as a "lasting response to a lasting threat", it has come under fire from the French left and human rights groups.

"What makes us angry is that it's a state of emergency that would become permanent and roll back our freedoms," Christine Lazerges, the head of the National Consultative Committee on Human Rights, a state body, said last week.

READ ALSO:

 

The law, designed to replace the state of emergency that France has been under since attacks in Paris in November 2015, would come into force on November 1 if approved by both houses of parliament.

The lower house will vote Tuesday on the bill, which would give authorities the power to place people under house arrest, order house searches and ban public gatherings without the prior approval of a judge.

The state of emergency was meant to be temporary but has been extended six times in order to protect major sporting and cultural events, as well as this year's presidential and general elections.

The vote comes after a knifeman stabbed two women to death on Sunday at the main train station in Marseille shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest").

He was shot and killed by soldiers.

The stabbings bring to 241 the number of people killed in jihadist attacks in France since January 2015, while Collomb said last month that 12 planned attacks had been foiled so far this year.

In an environment of widespread fear about Islamist violence, extensions of the state of emergency have met with little public opposition, and surveys suggest most French people back the changes.

Freedoms 'eroded'

About 57 percent of respondents to a recent Fiducial/Odoxa poll said they were in favour of the bill, with 89 percent saying it would improve security
-- even though 62 percent said it would undermine their freedoms.

Critics of the new law have been limited largely to leftist politicians and human rights groups, though UN experts also raised objections in a letter to the French government last week.

"Gradually our public freedoms... are being eroded," said lawmaker Alexis Corbiere of the hard-left France Unbowed party last week.

But some lawmakers from the rightwing Republicans party as well as Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, have said the bill does not go far enough.

Macron, whose centrist party has a comfortable parliamentary majority, has promised that the legislation, which was approved by the Senate in July, will be reviewed in 2020.

terrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

FOCUS: Terror-weary French choose security over sacred liberté

French anti-terror bill explained: How emergency powers are now law

Paris: Police mystified after bomb found in plush neighbourhood

Marseille attacker released by police day before stabbing rampage

Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France

Two arrested after 'bomb factory' discovered near Paris

Controversial French anti-terror bill clears first hurdle

France 'ordered Belgium anti-terror raids' over fear of Bastille Day attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,540 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out
  2. Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
  3. What changes about life in France from October 1st 2017
  4. France opens anti-terror probe into Marseille knife attack
  5. OPINION: How life in Paris has gone downhill over the years
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement