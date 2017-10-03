Advertisement

French cyclist cheat says he used motor 'to help his sciatica'

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 October 2017
09:54 CEST+02:00

Share this article

French cyclist cheat says he used motor 'to help his sciatica'
Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 October 2017
09:54 CEST+02:00
There are fears in France that amateur cycling could be riddled with cheats after a cyclist was caught riding a motorised bicycle in a race in the Dordogne. He said it was to help his sciatica rather than to win.

An amateur cyclist caught riding a motorised bicycle could be charged with fraud, a local French public prosecutor said on Monday after being caught cheating during a race in Dordogne.

The 43-year-old, who hasn't been named, was snared in a targeted sting operation on Sunday run by the Perigueux public prosector alongside French cycling and anti-doping authorities.

Jean-Francois Mailhes, prosecutor for the south-western commune, said "the cyclist justified his actions by claiming other riders were using various methods" to cheat and that he "wanted to level the playing field".

Mailhes said the cyclist admitted to using the bike in five races since August 21, "earning around 500 euros" in prize money.

He said the bicycle motor was bought in France but the frame came from China. Both were procured online for a total cost of around 3,000 euros ($3,500), Mailhes added.

The cyclist had been deliberately targeted after a dramatic recent improvement in his results.

The French cyclist told a local radio station, France Bleu Perigord, that he'd cheated "not to win races or earn money" but rather to help him get over sciatica and a herniated disc, claiming it helped "reduce pain at the end of races".

He is the third person to have been caught riding a motorised bicycle in competition, something known as technological or mechanical doping.

In January 2016, Femke Van den Driessche became the first competitive cyclist to be found using a motorised bike at the junior world cyclo-cross championships, an offence which saw the Belgian national junior champion cop a six-year ban from the International Cycling Union.

In July, 53-year-old Italian Alessandro Andreoli was caught out at a race in Italy following a tip-off to organisers.

Although organisers claimed he'd admitted to using a motorised bike after a thermal camera had been used to identify a motor, Andreoli later pleaded innocent to La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

He claimed his recent upsurge in fortunes on a bicycle had been due to overcoming "back pain" and "training hard".

 

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,540 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out
  2. Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
  3. What changes about life in France from October 1st 2017
  4. France opens anti-terror probe into Marseille knife attack
  5. Marseille attacker released by police day before stabbing rampage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement