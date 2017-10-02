Advertisement

Four children die in apartment blaze in eastern France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 October 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
fire

Share this article

Four children die in apartment blaze in eastern France
File Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 October 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
A deadly fire ripped through a social housing block in the eastern French city of Mulhouse on Sunday night killing five, including four children.

Some reports claim the fire started in a stairwell at the block of flats in the Bourtzwiller neighbourhood of Mulhouse, while others suggest it began in the cellar.

Some 50 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, but they could not prevent the deaths of five people, including four children.

Another eight people were injured and left needing hospital treatment. Three are believed to be in a serious condition.

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to rescue another 20 occupants of the building via the windows of their apartments.

"It's terrible, the whole city has been shaken by this tragedy," Mayor Jean Rottner told AFP.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

"The building is in very good condition and is situated in a quiet housing project, with no particular problems," Rottner said.

Fatal fires at apartment blocks in France are not rare events.

In June last year five people were killed when a blaze ravaged a four-storey building in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis and in 2014 a blaze in an apartment in the Paris suburb of Sevran left three young sisters dead.

In 2005 a blaze at a Paris hotel that was being used to house immigrants left 20 dead.

 

 

 

 

 

fire

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Wildfires are raging in the Mediterranean. What can we learn?

IN PICTURES: Fires continue to devastate France

French fireman saves baby from burning building

IN PICS: What's left after Paris arsonists set mopeds ablaze

Blaze rages in Europe's biggest maritime pine forest

Corsica bushfire leaves 500 hectares scorched

Severe fire risk in southern France as sun returns

Fire on French tourist island sees 1,500 evacuated
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out
  2. Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
  3. Macron’s 'Make Climate Great Again' campaign hires US scientists
  4. France opens anti-terror probe into Marseille knife attack
  5. What changes about life in France from October 1st 2017
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement