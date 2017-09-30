Advertisement

Au pair community speaks out after shocking death

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 September 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
murdercrimeau pair

Share this article

Au pair community speaks out after shocking death
French au pair Victoria Patillas Navas in London. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 September 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
The discovery of a charred body in a London garden reported to be that of a French au pair has shocked a community of young people seeking adventure overseas who sometimes find themselves lost in a tough spot.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim, though media reports have said it was 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet, from Troyes in northeast France, who was working for French couple Sabrina Kouider, 34, and Oussem Medouni, 40, in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Both were remanded in custody after being charged with murder, and face a plea hearing on December 12th.

The body was found last week when neighbours saw thick smoke emanating from the garden and alerted the police.

The gruesome nature of the death provoked a strong reaction from au pairs working in Britain, and among the French community at large.

"We are not supposed to be in danger when we live as au pairs abroad," said Ary L., founder of EYA (Express Yourself Aupair), an association offering support to struggling au pairs.

An au pair tenure is generally regarded as a cultural and linguistic exchange, with a host family providing shelter and a little pocket money in return for part-time childcare and minor household chores.

But "some families do not understand that," and end up treating the young workers as dogsbodies, said Ary L.

This is an experience familiar to 21-year-old Frenchwoman Victoria Patillas Navas, who lived in Britain as an au pair with her partner.

The trouble began after they arrived last September, dreaming of "a year of adventure" while brushing up on their English.

"They started asking us to do five hours of gardening, to clean up the house, to take care of the little ones more than 12 hours a day," the young woman told AFP.

"And when we did not look after the children, we had dozens of household chores to do, we even had to hang out their underwear.

"Then they started getting very violent between themselves, screaming constantly, hitting the kids," she said.

"My boyfriend, who did not have great English was the target of taunts when he found it difficult to express himself.

"We were really exhausted, morally and physically, we did not want to worry our loved ones so we stayed quiet, but we felt less and less safe," said Victoria, who finally slammed the door and found another host family, where she now feels happy.

"I think a single, shy, reserved girl would not have survived there, psychologically," said Patillas Navas.

However, such difficulties involve only a "minority" of au pairs, Nathalie Chevallier, head of French firm Fee revee that sends around a hundred au pairs to Britain every year, told AFP.

She recommended that those hoping to become au pairs "leave home with a plan", instead of relying on websites or classified ads.

Those registering with an agency "benefit from permanent guidance, checks and regular follow-ups", she explained.

Communication with the agents also helps to break the isolation in which au pairs can find themselves, and helps defuse possible conflicts with host families.

The experience "is very rewarding when it goes well," said Victoria, adding that she hoped au pairs would eventually gain "legal recognition" to "recognise their work".

READ ALSO: French au pair found murdered and burned in London garden

murdercrimeau pair

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Thieves pillage seven tonnes of grapes from Bordeaux vineyards

French au pair found murdered and burned in London garden

Homeless man held over shocking murder of pregnant Frenchwoman

US tourists injured in random acid attack in French city

14-year-old charged with starting nearly 20 wildfires in southern France

Bag-snatcher chased by crowd, beaten and stabbed on Paris street

'Anti-Semitic' robbers target Jewish family near Paris

VIDEO: Police free 130 cats kept in one-room Paris apartment
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,562 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
  2. Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
  3. Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 millionth visitor with the sound of music
  4. Anxious Brits in France blast UK ambassador over Brexit 'progress' claims
  5. Paris to go completely car-free this Sunday...well almost
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement