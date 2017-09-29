Advertisement

VIDEO: Frenchman takes his wooden Citroën 2CV out for a spin

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 September 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
A retired cabinet maker in central France who famously built a wooden 2CV Citroen car has taken it out on the road for the first time. See the video here.

The car, built as an exact one to one replica to the famed Citroen 2CV, was put together over six years by retiree Michel Robillard.

And this week he took it for a spin around the town of Loches in central France. 

“The goal was always to drive it on the road, because it would be a ‘first’ in France," Robillard told the motoring website Autoplus.

"I think that today, I achieved that goal. But my dream would be to drive this car at the foot of the Eiffel Tower,” he added.

The car, which has been a feature at the Citroën Origins virtual museum since it was finished, is made out of a Touraine fruitwood and is considered to be unique in the world.

See the video below, and click here to see many more pictures of the wooden car

 
