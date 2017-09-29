Advertisement

Real estate market helps France overtake UK for number of millionaires

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 September 2017
10:24 CEST+02:00
wealthmillionaires

Share this article

Real estate market helps France overtake UK for number of millionaires
Verkeorg, Flickr
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 September 2017
10:24 CEST+02:00
France has edged the UK out of the top five countries with the biggest number of millionaire residents, a new study has found. But why?
The country now boasts 579,000 millionaires, growing 11% from 2015 to 2016, according to research from French technology consultants Capgemini
 
This is the first time France has made it into the top five in the world, managing to beat the UK's 2016 count of 568,000 millionaires, the consultants found.
 
The report from Capgemini said France "stood out of the pack with growth levels of millionaires well above global and regional averages". 
 
France's recovering real estate market and continued economic growth were attributed to its rapid increase in millionaires. 
 
Germany is the only other European country to occupy a spot in the top five, coming in third place with 1.28 million millioanaires.
 
The United States took the top spot with more than 4.7m people worth more than $1,000,000. 
 
Japan possesses the second highest millionaire count in the world, at 2.9 million and China took fourth place with 1.1 million millionaires. 
 
Overall, the number of millionaires in the world is 16.5million, increasing 8% since 2015. 
 
READ MORE:
Who are France's 39 billionaires and what do many have in common?
The global millionaires are said to share a fortune of $63.5 trillion between them.
 
By Anna Schaverien
 
wealthmillionaires

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Transparency: 'France lags far behind UK, US'

'Sixty French lawmakers file suspect tax returns'

France probes Assad uncle's 'billions of euros'

French court ups 'Oxford guru' conman's jail term

Saudi prince spends €15m on Disneyland trip

Hermès golf bag among Sarkozy's gifts to Obama

Gallery: What wealth did ministers have to reveal?

Plan to 'clean up' politics turning into French farce
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,556 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
  2. Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
  3. Paris rent prices: French capital ranked one of worst cities in world
  4. Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 millionth visitor with the sound of music
  5. Anxious Brits in France blast UK ambassador over Brexit 'progress' claims
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement