Advertisement

Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
16:06 CEST+02:00
artlouvre

Share this article

Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
Screengrab/France2
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
16:06 CEST+02:00
A woman performance artist who has exposed herself in art galleries around Paris is to be prosecuted for exhibitionism after baring her genitals in front of the Mona Lisa in Paris as she shouted "Mona Lisa, my pussy, my copyright".

Deborah de Robertis spread her bare legs before Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on Sunday in the Louvre museum, shouting "Mona Lisa, my pussy, my copyright" as several dozen tourists looked on. She pulled off a similar stunt in April, which was filmed at shown on France 2 TV channel.

The clip (forward to 13mins) shows her battling with security guards who are desperately trying to cover up.

"The goal was not to exhibit my genitals," the 33-year-old told AFP, "but to copy a famous photograph by Valie Export" -- an Austrian performance artist known for her sexually provocative acts during the 1970s.

"My message is to question the place of women artists in the history of art. That's why it's necessary to do my performances in museums," said Robertis, who has dual French and Luxembourg nationality.

Robertis was in custody for two days before appearing before a judge, who ordered her to face trial on October 18 on charges of sexual exhibitionism and assault -- for biting a museum guard's jacket during her arrest.

"The legal approach to this affair is scandalous," Robertis's lawyer Marie Dose said. "It's not exhibitionism if there is no wish to assault someone sexually, which is completely contrary to the work of this performance artist."

READ ALSO:

Robertis went on trial in February but was acquitted when a judge determined that similar acts at the Decorative Arts Museum and the Museum of European Photography in Paris were artistic performances.

Robertis performed a similar stunt before the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in April.

She was arrested in January 2016 for indecent exposure after lying down naked in the Orsay Museum in front of Edouard Manet's similarly nude painting of the prostitute Olympia.

In May 2014 she exposed herself in front of Gustave Courbet's "The Origin of the World" painting, also at the Orsay, to mimic the close-up of a woman's genitals. The painting caused a sensation when it went on view in 1866.

The video in the tweet below shows the moment she posed infront of the painting, which provoked the ire of security guards but a round of applause from onlookers. Viewers may find the images graphic. 

 

 

 

artlouvre

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Banksy mural in Calais wiped out by house painters

Police arrest men suspected of stealing Space Invader mosaics from Paris walls

Long-delayed Louvre Abu Dhabi with 300 artworks on loan from France to open its doors

Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls

New Paris museum boosts city's claim as global capital of modern art

Joy and relief at the Louvre as Macron tells jubilant supporters: 'Tonight France won'

Art dealer 'forgets' €1.5 millon picture in Paris taxi

Paris Centre Pompidou museum shut by security guard strike
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,531 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
  2. Anger in France as girl, 11, judged to have 'consented' to sex with man
  3. French public warned to avoid 'toxic lip balms'
  4. Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
  5. Paris rent prices: French capital ranked one of worst cities in world
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
View all notices
Advertisement