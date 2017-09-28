Advertisement

British tourist creates havoc at French port after trying to board ferry with WWII shells

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
15:24 CEST+02:00
offbeat

Share this article

British tourist creates havoc at French port after trying to board ferry with WWII shells
Hec Tate, Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
15:24 CEST+02:00
A British holidaymaker caused travel chaos at a French port and forced authorities to send in the bomb squad after he tried to board a UK-bound ferry with three shells left over from World War Two.

The passenger's eagerness to bring home some Second World War souvenirs led to the ferry terminal at Ouistreham, in Normandy being evacuated, the bomb squad called in a Brittany Ferries boat diverted, according to BFM TV.

The chaos began when French Customs guards stopped the Brit, aged around 40 and described as a "collector", when he tried to board a ferry with the shells hidden in his suitcase.

Police arrested the man, and the ferry terminal was immediately evacuated in order to bring in bomb disposal experts. 

The man was kept in custody of the Caen police to “determine the origin of the shells”, police press officer Sylvain Briand told BFMTV

A Brittany Ferries boat which the man had planned to take had to be diverted, but the company said it had not caused passengers any significant delay. 

It's not the first time British collectors of World War Two memorabilia have caused transport chaos trying to get their artefacts home.

The Local previously reported how Gare du Nord rail station in Paris was partly evacuated after a passenger was caught trying to sneak a shell onto the Eurostar.

Archeological associations have also raised the alarm in the past about British collectors "pillaging" France of its historical treasures, notably remnants from the two world wars.

"In Normandy and part of northern France a lot of English will come over with metal detectors and scour the battle fields from the First and Second World Wars," Jean-David Desforges, head of the French association Stop the Pillage of Archeological and Historical Heritage (Happah), told The Local.

"It is the same along the border with Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany where these people will cross into France to search war battlefields and take what they found back to their country."

READ ALSO:

'Pillagers' loot France of archeological treasures

offbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Frenchwoman cleared after stabbing neighbour’s dog to death to save her cat

'Dead' Frenchman fights to prove he's still alive

French pranksters replace holy water with alcohol

Four runaway camels have been tracked down in northern France

In France, you can get your oysters from a vending machine

French mayor eats rat after losing football bet

VIDEO: Unamused French mayor reassures tourists after they're told to 'Go f***ing home'

French police destroy 'work of art' thinking it was illegal cannabis plantation
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,531 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
  2. Anger in France as girl, 11, judged to have 'consented' to sex with man
  3. French public warned to avoid 'toxic lip balms'
  4. Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
  5. Paris rent prices: French capital ranked one of worst cities in world
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
View all notices
Advertisement