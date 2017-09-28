Advertisement

French cops to face trial over alleged rape of Canadian tourist at Paris police HQ

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
17:02 CEST+02:00
rapeparis police

Share this article

French cops to face trial over alleged rape of Canadian tourist at Paris police HQ
Paris police HQ where the alleged rape is said to have taken place. AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 September 2017
17:02 CEST+02:00
Two French policemen will face trial accused of raping a Canadian tourist at the Paris police headquarters, her lawyer said Thursday.

The woman, who was allegedly assaulted by the officers in April 2014, won her appeal to see the case brought back to court after judges threw it out last year.

"This decision restores the dignity of my client, who has been dragged through the mud during this investigation," her lawyer Sophie Obadia said.

"The judicial authorities have finally recognised that this woman, who is a foreigner and in a vulnerable position, has been sexually abused."

The defendants, both members of the elite BRI force which deals with serious crimes, could appeal Thursday's ruling.

In a case that shook the French police force, the two off-duty officers are alleged to have met the woman -- who was drunk and on drugs -- at an Irish pub across the road from their headquarters on the River Seine.

The policemen, aged 39 and 48, are accused of taking her back to visit the offices and raping her.

One of the officers says he had "consensual" sexual relations with the woman. The other denied having any relations with her, before saying there had been "reciprocal touching".

The men's DNA was found on the tourist's underwear, along with that of another unknown person.

A major operation to take DNA samples from police was carried out in September 2015, but no third suspect was found.

Prosecutors argued in June 2017 that the woman's "free and cheerful behaviour" did not indicate consent.

rapeparis police

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Anger in France as girl, 11, judged to have 'consented' to sex with man

Another French cop faces charge of raping young man with baton

Moroccan king to cover star's legal fees in French rape case

Tourist, aged 8, victim of sex attack on French campsite

French minicab driver held for 'sexual assaulting' student

French woman bites the tongue off her sex attacker

Serial Paris rapist snared as he prepared to attack again

France: Four in ten blame sex attacks on 'flirty' victims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,531 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
  2. Anger in France as girl, 11, judged to have 'consented' to sex with man
  3. French public warned to avoid 'toxic lip balms'
  4. Serial Paris art gallery 'flasher' to face trial after exposing herself at Louvre
  5. Paris rent prices: French capital ranked one of worst cities in world
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
View all notices
Advertisement