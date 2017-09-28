Advertisement

Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 millionth visitor with the sound of music

28 September 2017
09:09 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
The Iron Lady in Paris will be on song on Thursday to celebrate its 300 millionth visitor since it opened in 1889. Keep an eye out for the special light show on Thursday night.

"There will be drums on the courtyard of the Eiffel Tower. On the second floor the ambiance will be jazzier, and at the top of the tower it will a romantic atmosphere with a flute trio," the tower's operator SETE said in a statement.

The entrance fee will be waived for the first 1,500 partiers to dance to a "DJ set" on the first floor of the tower from 6:00-11:00 pm, but they will have to climb the 328 stairs to get there.

Every half hour from 7:30 pm to midnight there will be a "specially created light show for the event," SETE said.

READ ALSO:

(AFP)

 

The Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most popular monuments, drawing more than 5.8 million visitors last year.

But it could all have been so different if plans to build an enormous "sun tower" ( se pic below) had been approved instead.

READ ALSO:

See what Paris could have had instead of the Eiffel Tower

Did you know there are numerous replicas of the Iron Lady around the world? 

Take a look through this gallery.

From China to Vegas - Ten famous Eiffel Tower replicas around the world

