Are these the 'top 20' places to live in and around Paris?

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 September 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
life in france

Are these the 'top 20' places to live in and around Paris?
Photo: Kevin Talec/Flickr
A new study has ranked the whole of greater Paris in an effort to find the best place to live. And the winner might surprise you.

All of the 385 municipalities in Paris and its wider region were ranked by Le Parisien newspaper on more than 30 different criteria, including transport links, cost of living, education, and healthcare. 

And the results are in and there was perhaps a surprise winner. (Or at least there was for us)

According to Le Parisien's ranking, the suburb of Charenton-le-Pont to the south east of Paris is the best place to live in the greater Paris region, known as Île-de-France. 

The family-friendly suburb to the south of the Bois de Vincennes park was judged to offer the best quality of life to its residents, receiving a score of 80.1 out of 100. 

Built on the ruins of a Louis XIII castle, château de Bercy, the town is a stone's throw away from the picturesque Lac Daumesnil. 

The tranquil town is nevertheless well-connected to Paris by metro line eight and has the shopping centre Bercy 2 nearby. 

In another boost for Paris's much-maligned "banlieue", another suburb outside the péripherique ring road came in second - the exclusive area of Neuilly-sur-Seine, close to the La Défense business district, was scored 78.4 out of 100. 

READ ALSO:

Google Maps

Third place went to the 5th arrondissement of Paris on the Left Bank - home to the Sorbonne, the Latin Quarter and the Pantheon. 

And the 8th arrondissement, which includes the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs Élysées, and plenty of designer clothes shops, came in fourth. 

The top five was rounded off by the town of Sèvres, a town to the south west famed for its porcelain production. 

Google Maps

Le Parisien mostly judged towns outside of Paris’ péripherique to be the best places to live. 

In fact, only six of Le Parisien’s top 20 places were arrondissements.

They were (in order): the 8th, the 4th, the 6th, the 16th, the 7th, and the 15th. 

Le Parisien's full list was: 

Le Parisien

Charenton residents were pleased to see their area top the list. 

One wrote: “Proud of this ranking! Charenton is my home town.” 

Fiere de ce palmares! #Charenton est ma ville de naissance @le_Parisien #villelaplusagreabledidf https://t.co/eL8x7n16kR

— Patricia SaGa (@sagapat12) 23 September 2017

Others were not so pleased with the winner. 

As one Twitter user said: “Despite the peripherique, the A4, the SNCF railway tracks, and dull town planning, Charenton is Le Parisien’s best place to live in the Île de France.” 

Malgré le périph, l'A4, les voies SNCF, l'urbanisme planplan, Charenton ville la plus agréable d'Île de France selon @le_Parisien #CommeQuoi

— Grégoire Allix (@gregoireallix) 23 September 2017

Do you agree with Le Parisien’s ranking or do you think your area was completely overlooked? 

By Anna Schaverien

life in france

