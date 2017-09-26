Advertisement

French sex symbol Brigitte Bardot to get statue in Saint Tropez

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 September 2017
16:49 CEST+02:00
saint tropezbrigitte bardot

Share this article

French sex symbol Brigitte Bardot to get statue in Saint Tropez
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 September 2017
16:49 CEST+02:00
French screen goddess Brigitte Bardot will be be honoured Thursday in the Riviera resort of St Tropez, where a 2.5-metre (eight-foot) statue of the actress will be unveiled on her 83rd birthday.

 

Although Bardot was not born in the luxury seaside resort, she made her name by starring in the 1956 hit And God Created Woman, which was filmed in the town.

She moved there in 1958 and has lived in villas surrounding the town ever since. 

The 2.5m tall statue will sit opposite the local cinema museum, Le Musée de la Gendarmerie et du Cinéma which was opened in 2016.

“The town wanted to pay tribute to her. The link is very strong,” Claude Maniscalco, manager of Saint Tropez's tourist office, told AFP Marseille

“When you say Saint Tropez, people reply ‘Brigitte Bardot’,” he added.

The auctioneer Alexandre Millon has offered to loan the 700kg bronze statue, based on an Italian illustrator's drawings of a young Bardot, to the town. 

“She is a timeless star,” said Mr Maniscalco.

“She changed how women were seen and undeniably contributed to their liberation,” he explained.  

Bardot has not made any on-screen appearances for 40 years and has become somewhat of a recluse.

She will not attend the inauguration ceremony herself but her husband Bernard d’Ormale will be at the event instead on Thursday at place Blanqui.

Nevertheless, the film star handwrote a note to the Saint Tropez’s residents. 

“With tears in my eyes, I’m writing to you all to say a big thank from me for giving me this immense honour of a magnificent statue that immortalizes the woman the God created in Saint Tropez!!”, she said.

 

saint tropezbrigitte bardot

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez faces questions over safety after British surfer beaten unconscious

Riviera jet set angered over Saint Tropez private plane ban

Millionaire hotel magnate murdered in Paris home

Shark spotted in Saint Tropez
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?
Advertisement

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

Advertisement
3,556 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Frenchman who was on terror watchlist becomes police officer
  2. MAP: Panicked drivers cause fuel stations in France to run dry
  3. French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled
  4. Roads and fuel depots blocked across France as truck drivers protest labour reforms
  5. Air France releases tickets for new 'millenials' airline Joon
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
View all notices
Advertisement