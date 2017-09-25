MAP: Panicked drivers cause fuel stations in France to run dry

Photo: Essence

Petrol stations in parts of France began to run dry on Monday after protesting truckers blocked fuel depots. Despite the government insisting there would be no shortages, it appears motorists were panic buying.

Early on Monday afternoon, the petrol-availability app Essence reported that 62 stations across France had run out of fuel, while another 104 were running low.

The vast majority of these were in northern and north western France.

Stations in Marseille and near Lyon were also hit.

Pierre Auclair, the founder of the Essence app, told The Local that the fuel shortage wasn't caused by a fuel shortage, rather by worried motorists.

“There are fewer than 100 petrol stations with any kind of problem and it's mainly due to a panic movement from users, they fear a lack of petrol in the coming days," he said.

“But at the moment we can say that there isn’t a shortage of gas, but if the strike continues for two or three more days then we will start having more consistent problems.

“Since motorists think the strike will continue, they fill up even when they don’t need to.”

</ iframe>

His advice to motorists around France was to stick to usual refuelling routines.

“I’d say if you don’t plan to run your car any more than usual for the next week or two, then there should be no problem. If you’re planning a long trip or need your car more than usual, then you probably need to make sure you have enough.

“I don’t see the guys blocking the depot stopping their movement yet, they only just started it it would be strange if they stopped.”

The truck drivers have announced plans for strike action throughout Monday, with some causing blockades from as early as 5am. Drivers from the CGT and FO unions have been blockading depots across the country (see map below) and carrying out "go-slows" along the highways.

The strike is likely to be continued throughout the week.

The drivers fear job losses over the new labour code reforms and have voiced concerns about losing their early retirement scheme.