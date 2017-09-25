Advertisement

How France will invest €57 billion to modernize economy

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
investmenteconomy

Share this article

How France will invest €57 billion to modernize economy
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
The French PM announced details on Monday of how the government will invest €57 billion on bringing to life France's struggling economy. Here's a look at how the money will be spent.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans Monday to pour 57 billion euros ($67.8 billion) into modernising
France's sluggish economy, with a hefty chunk set aside for making it more environmentally-friendly.

Spread over five years, the fund will be slightly bigger than the 50 billion euros that centrist Emmanuel Macron had pledged when he was elected president in May.

Philippe said the fund would have an "amplifier effect" on the new government's reform programme, which includes labour law changes designed to bring down stubbornly high unemployment rate of 9.5 percent.

"It's about giving power and visibility to our major investment priorities," Philippe told a press conference.

Twenty billion euros will be used to fund a transition towards a greener economy, Philippe said, including nine billion for making buildings more energy efficient and seven billion for renewable energy development.

In a bid to cut down on pollution, French drivers will be offered a 1,000-euro cash incentive to trade in cars made before 1997 -- or 2001 for diesel models -- for newer and more efficient vehicles.

The government will spend nine billion euros on digitising the public sector, 15 billion extra on training and education, including training one million people aged over 25 for new careers as Macron's government seeks to tackle long-term unemployment.

Around 13 billion will be spent on broader innovation, including five billion for modernising the agricultural sector in Europe's biggest food producer.

Another 3.5 billion of the innovation fund will be handed to scientists, including for developing the artificial intelligence industry.

Philippe said some of the funding would come from existing ministerial budgets and some from the European Investment Bank.

The launch comes as Macron's government prepares to announce the first budget of his five-year term on Wednesday.

 

investmenteconomy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Standard of living in France still below 2008 levels

French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year

French economy expands but business investment drops

France vows to make €4.5 billion savings without hitting services or raising taxes

France 'far off course' in efforts to hit deficit targets

Why are the French feeling more optimistic than they have in a decade?

French private sector growth hits six-year high: survey

French optimistic about future as consumer confidence hits 10-year high

Advertisement

Recent highlights

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?
Advertisement

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

Advertisement
3,551 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Passenger saves French tourist bus from plunging into ravine in Austrian Alps
  2. MAP: Panicked drivers cause fuel stations in France to run dry
  3. From slum-dweller to senator? French Roma woman aims high
  4. French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled
  5. Roads and fuel depots blocked across France as truck drivers protest labour reforms
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement