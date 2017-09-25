Advertisement

Frenchwoman cleared after stabbing neighbour’s dog to death to save her cat

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
12:57 CEST+02:00
offbeat

A Frenchwoman has been cleared after a court in southern France judged her to have acted in self-defence after fatally stabbing the neighbour’s dog after it had attacked her cat.

The woman had been sitting on her sofa with her two children on Boxing Day last year (December 26th) when there was a big crash against their bay window.

She realised the neighbour’s hunting dog had escaped and to her horror was clutching their cat tightly in its jaws by the head.

She tried to get the dog to release the cat by throwing various objects at it, like a basket, a broom and then began hitting the dog with a chair.

But the dog clung on to the cat with its teeth. As she grew more and more desperate she pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog. 

While the dog let go, it was unfortunately too late to save the cat. The dog also died of the stab wound.

The 33-year-old mother was charged with violence, but this month a police court in Montpellier, south of France cleared her after judging she had acted in self-defence.

The court ruled that the dog had presented a danger to her children.

 

 

